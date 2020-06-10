Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Woman walked completely naked through San José

15
Modified date:

(HW) A woman was detained by police while walking naked through downtown San José, this Tuesday morning.

The Press Office of the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) confirmed that the incident occurred at Calle 5, Avenida 5.

“The Tourist Police of the MSP in support of the Municipal Police of San José approach a woman apparently under the influence of some drug, for which reason she was provided with attire and placed in the hotel where she is staying,” the MSP reported.

Several people reported on social networks that the young woman was seen walking disoriented through the streets of the capital and totally naked.

The officers gave the women a summons for exhibitionism. “Apparently she had an altered emotional state,” added the authorities.

