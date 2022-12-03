Saturday 3 December 2022
Sansa resumes flights between Costa Rica and Nicaragua

QCOSTARICA – As of December 16, the Costa Rican airline Sansa will offer flights between Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

With the route between San José – Managua, Sansa will use a Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft for 12 passengers, making three weekly flights between the capital cities.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the flights leave the San Jose airport (SJO) at 9:00 am, arriving in at Managua (MGA) at 10:15 am, while from Nicaragua it will depart at 11:00 and arrive in Costa Rica at 12:15 pm.

The one-way fare is from US$250.

