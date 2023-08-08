Tuesday 8 August 2023
type here...
Search

PayPal Launches U.S. Dollar Stablecoin

PayPal USD is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. treasuries and similar cash equivalents, and can be redeemed 1:1 for U.S. dollars.

#cryptocurrencyRedaqtedTech
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

PayPal Launches U.S. Dollar Stablecoin

QTECH -- PayPal has announced the launch of a...
Read more

80% of businesses on the Guanacaste coast are by foreigners

QCOSTARICA -- According to data from the Instituto Nacional...
Read more

Amazon deforestation falls as leaders meet for key summit

Q REPORTS (DW) The Amazon rainforest is one of...
Read more

Cóbano Aerodrome Inaugurated in Southern Nicoya

QCOSTARICA -- At roughly the same size as the...
Read more

Do you owe money in US dollars? Don’t worry, says the experts

QCOSTARICA - Do you have debts in US dollars?...
Read more

Costa Rica is first in the world in direct foreign investment

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has the largest foreign direct...
Read more

Panama claims that Colombia “does not want to collaborate” with the migration crisis in the Darien

Q24N - Panama claimed last Friday that Colombia "does...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢538.62 BUY

¢544.74 SELL

8 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QTECH — PayPal has announced the launch of a stablecoin, PYUSD, which is denominated in US dollars. This could potentially revolutionize payments in digitally native and web3 environments, as it is fully backed and regulated.

PayPal USD is intended to take advantage of the possibilities that stablecoins offer for transactions and is completely secured by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and similar liquid assets. PayPal USD can be exchanged for U.S. dollars at a 1:1 rate and is issued by Paxos Trust Company.

- Advertisement -

Starting today and rolling out in the coming weeks, eligible U.S. PayPal customers who purchase PayPal USD will be able to:

  • Transfer PayPal USD between PayPal and compatible external wallets
  • Send person-to-person payments using PYUSD
  • Fund purchases with PayPal USD by selecting it at checkout2
  • Convert any of PayPal’s supported cryptocurrencies to and from PayPal USD

“The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar,” said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal. “Our commitment to responsible innovation and compliance, and our track record delivering new experiences to our customers, provides the foundation necessary to contribute to the growth of digital payments through PayPal USD.”

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article80% of businesses on the Guanacaste coast are by foreigners
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Cabify Readying To Give Uber Competition in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Uber Costa Rica is about to get competition. And...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: