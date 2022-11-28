Monday 28 November 2022
type here...
Search

Talks advancing for an integrated border post between Costa Rica and Panama

NewsFront PagePolitics
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Talks advancing for an integrated border post between Costa Rica and Panama

QCOSTARICA - An integrated border post between Costa Rica...
Read more

Scattered rains in the Central Valley, Caribbean and North Zone for this Monday

QCOSTARICA - The transition to the dry season is...
Read more

Dec 1 holiday moved to Monday, December 5

QCOSTARICA - The Día de la Abolición del Ejército...
Read more

La Sele maintains World Cup dream alive!

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's 1-0 win over Japan early...
Read more

Five Steps to Receiving a Business Loan

A business loan is a regular procedure for any...
Read more

Pandemic Has Led to ‘Silent Crisis’ in Education in Latin America, Caribbean

Q REPORTS (Reuters) Santiago, Chile — The social and...
Read more

Why Canada wants 1.5 million immigrants by 2025

Q REPORTS (BBC Mundo) Canada is betting on immigration...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢599.50 Buy

¢606.96 Sell

26 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – An integrated border post between Costa Rica and Panama, at Paso Canoas, is becoming closer to reality as representatives of both governments report talks are moving forward.

The objective is to have a one-stop border post for people, vehicles, and merchandise by mid-2023.

- Advertisement -

These actions are part of the application of the “Framework Agreement to implement binational integrated control systems at the border posts between Costa Rica and Panama” (Acuerdo Marco para implementar sistemas de control integrado binacional en los puestos fronterizos entre Costa Rica y Panamá), ratified by both countries in 2019 and will facilitate the exchange of goods and services.

The post would establish a single stop and juxtaposed controls in Paso Canoas under a doubleheader model; and Sabalito-Rio Sereno and Sixaola-Guabito, under a single header scheme.

“During these negotiations, we managed to advance with the construction works of San Isidro, in Panama and Darizara, in Costa Rica; the latter with a construction progress of 60%”, highlighted Paula Bogantes, deputy minister of Foreign Trade.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleScattered rains in the Central Valley, Caribbean and North Zone for this Monday
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Talks advancing for an integrated border post between Costa Rica and Panama

QCOSTARICA - An integrated border post between Costa Rica and Panama,...
Read more

Scattered rains in the Central Valley, Caribbean and North Zone for this Monday

QCOSTARICA - The transition to the dry season is taking a...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

#WorldCup2022

Ticos take with revelry the thrashing by Spain!

QCOSTARICA - Spain had no mercy. It started its...
#WorldCup2022

Public workers will have time off this Wednesday to watch World Cup play

QCOSTARICA - Today, Wednesday, the Costa Rican Men's National...
Paying the bills