Second day of search ends after plane crash in Limón without new findings

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) confirmed that the second day of search this Sunday in the Caribbean for the remains of Friday’s crashed plane ended unsuccessfully.

“Today the weather conditions greatly complicated the search. Tomorrow (Monday) again, starting at 5 am, an assessment of the weather conditions will be made, especially due to rain,” said the MSP in s a press release.

On Saturday, Costa Rica’s Air Surveillance Service and the National Coast Guard Service located remains of the aircraft, as well as two bodies, an adult and a minor. No details on their identity was released to the press.

The Minister of Security, Jorge Torres, said that some passenger belongings were found, specifically, some bags, as well as some remains of the Piaggio P.180 Avanti, with the registration D-IRSG.

Fernando Naranjo, director of Civil Aviation, explained that they are investigating to determine if the aircraft has a black box, a device that records and stores information about the flight.

Naranjo confirmed that the flight left the Palenque International Airport, located in Chiapas, Mexico, headed for the Caribbean port city of Limon Costa Rica. The plane lost communication near Barra de Parismina, in the Tortuguero canals, while it was approaching the Limón airport, where it was scheduled to arrive at 5:58 pm Friday.

The remains were recovered 28 kilometers from the Limón airport, according to the MSP.

