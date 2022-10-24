Monday 24 October 2022
type here...
Search

Second day of search ends after plane crash in Limón without new findings

More NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Migrants crowd at Panama airport to return to Venezuela

Q24N - Venezuelan migrants gathered on Saturday at the...
Read more

What is QRishing, the new modality of cyber fraud?

QCOSTARICA - Do you scan every QR code you...
Read more

Second day of search ends after plane crash in Limón without new findings

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) confirmed...
Read more

Six out of ten Ticos believe that Costa Rica “is little or not at all safe”

QCOSTARICA - 65.5% of Costa Ricans consider that Costa...
Read more

First remains of crashed aircraft in the Caribbean located

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported...
Read more

U.S. “very concerned” about the increase in coca crops in Colombia

Q24N (Infobae) The United States affirmed that it is...
Read more

Solar Energy, the Solution for Remote Communities in Argentina

Q24N (IPS) When asked about the impact of incorporating...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢621.23 Buy

¢629.49 Sell

22 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) confirmed that the second day of search this Sunday in the Caribbean for the remains of Friday’s crashed plane ended unsuccessfully.

“Today the weather conditions greatly complicated the search. Tomorrow (Monday) again, starting at 5 am, an assessment of the weather conditions will be made, especially due to rain,” said the MSP in s a press release.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, Costa Rica’s Air Surveillance Service and the National Coast Guard Service located remains of the aircraft, as well as two bodies, an adult and a minor. No details on their identity was released to the press.

The Minister of Security, Jorge Torres, said that some passenger belongings were found, specifically, some bags, as well as some remains of the Piaggio P.180 Avanti, with the registration D-IRSG.

Fernando Naranjo, director of Civil Aviation, explained that they are investigating to determine if the aircraft has a black box, a device that records and stores information about the flight.

Read more: First remains of crashed aircraft in the Caribbean located

Naranjo confirmed that the flight left the Palenque International Airport, located in Chiapas, Mexico, headed for the Caribbean port city of Limon Costa Rica. The plane lost communication near Barra de Parismina, in the Tortuguero canals, while it was approaching the Limón airport, where it was scheduled to arrive at 5:58 pm Friday.

The remains were recovered 28 kilometers from the Limón airport, according to the MSP.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSix out of ten Ticos believe that Costa Rica “is little or not at all safe”
Next articleWhat is QRishing, the new modality of cyber fraud?
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Coastal provinces have the highest fatality rates on the road: study

QCOSTARICA - Traffic accident statistics reveal a growth, some even calling...
Read more

Ruta 32 re-opened after more than two weeks of closure

QCOSTARICA - Ruta 32 through the Zurqui was re-opened on Tuesday...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Jaco

Heavy rains caused flooding in Quepos, Parrita and Jacó

QCOSTARICA - The heavy downpours of Monday afternoon caused...
Pura Vida

Costa Rica did once have its own airline!

TOAY COSTA RICA - Yes, Costa Rica did have...
Paying the bills