Wednesday, 29 July 2020
HQNationalQuepos

Second suspect in murdering doctor in Quepos will spend 6 months in preventive detention

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
17
Modified date:

[HQ] The Quepos Criminal Court issued six months of preventive detention against the second suspected of participating in the murder María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, on Monday, July 20, at the Hotel La Mansión in Quepos.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Quepos and Parrita confirmed that the precautionary measure requested against the man, suspected of participating in the murder of a prominent anesthesiologist, the previous week was accepted last night.

The accused, identified by his surname Miranda Izquierdo, was arrested last Saturday.

“After analyzing new indications, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered his arrest, which materialized on July 25, on public roads in Jacó, Garabito. The following day, the Prosecutor’s Office directed a raid on Miranda’s apartment, located in a condominium in the same town where he was captured,” said the Public Ministry in a statement.

Last Thursday the Quepos Criminal Court also ordered 6 months of preventive detention against a foreigner who is also a suspect in the murder.

“Since Monday, when the victim’s body was found, the Prosecutor’s Office has conducted the investigation. She requested a search that began on Tuesday night and ended yesterday morning, finding important scientific evidence to be analyzed in laboratories of the Forensic Science Complex,” said the Public Ministry.

Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

