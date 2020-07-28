Woman with COVID-19 dies after giving birth

(QCOSTARICA) The youngest of the victims of COVID-19 announced this Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman, died on Monday, July 27, at the Hospital Mexico after giving birth.
The woman, who suffered from high blood pressure, was previously diagnosed with the Sars-Cov-2 virus.
“The baby is stable and out of danger,” said the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, during the noon press conference.
She is the second-youngest woman whose death is associated with COVID-19; the youngest was 23 years old on July 17, a resident of Puntarenas who suffered from High blood pressure and chronic kidney disease.
