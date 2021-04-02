Friday 2 April 2021
type here...
InfrastructureRedaqted

Ruta 27 will be ‘reversible’ on Saturday and Sunday

From 2 pm to 6 pm all traffic between Orotina and Cuidad Colon will flow towards San Jose to facilitate the return of vacationers

by Rico
24

QCOSTARICA – The Ruta 27 that connects San José with Puerto Caldera will have traffic flowing towards San Jose from the Pozon to Cuidad Colon interchanges, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm this Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4.

The speed limit during the reversibility is maximum 60 km/h.

The measure seeks to expedite the return of vacationers from the Pacific beaches, after the Easter break.

- Advertisement -

For experienced users of the Ruta 27, they know the drill.

For new users, all lanes of the Ruta will have traffic moving in the Caldera to San Jose direction.

All entry to the Ruta 27 in the San Jose – Caldera direction will be blocked off and mostly likely manned by a traffic official, one hour before and after the “reversibility”.

What this means is that the Ruta 27 will be closed off to San Jose – Caldera direction traffic at Cuidad Colon and other access points along the route to Pozon at 1:00 pm and until 7:00 pm.

- Advertisement -

Drivers are reminded that the maximum speed allowed during the “reversibility” is 60 km/h. The signage on the route will be temporarily changed and there will be speed control operations by the Traffic Police.

Traffic headed west from San Jose have several alternatives: must use the old road to Jaco from La Garita, Alajuela, to Pozon, west of Orotina.

  • Ruta 3, through Atenas – Aguacate – Orotina, also known as the old road to Jaco. This alternate is perhaps the best if you are headed to Jaco, Quepos, Dominical and further south.
  • Ruta 1, the Interamericana, also known by Cambronero, leading to San Ramon. This alternate is perhaps best for those headed to Puntarenas and Guanacaste.

  • Ruta 239 through Ciudad Colón – Puriscal, that branches into two directions: to the straight right on the 137 to San Pablo – Turrubares – Orotina – Pozon; or left, continue on the 239 to Esterillos, between Jaco and Parrita.

There are various other alternatives, it all depends on how adventurous you are.

If you are heading west on Saturday or Sunday, best to do it in the morning or plan out your afternoon route and be armed with lots of patience.

- Advertisement -

To find out the status of the route or request assistance, drivers can call the Globalvia Control Center at 2588-4040.

Vacationers should take note that the Ruta 27 will most likely suffer the reserve traffic conditions of the last few days, a total collapse due to the volume of vehicles on the road.

Best to avoid major setbacks is to start the head back to the Central Valley in the early mornings or use make use of the alternate routes as described above. If you can, postpone your return to Monday or Tuesday, when traffic conditions will return to normal.

Also, keep in mind, there will be lots of traffic police on the roads, radar will be used to control speeding, traffic officials will be keeping an eye open for using a cell phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, not having a child seat (if applicable), overcrowding and the latest trend, having your pet in the front seat and/or your lap while driving.

Have a safe return home.

Better to arrive late than not at all.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleSecret of height: José María Figueres inherited his father’s trick to look taller
Next articleSeniors generate long lines to get vaccinated (without an appointment) at the Tibás clinic
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Globalvia estimates expanding ruta 27 will cost US$646 million

QCOSTARICA - The expansion of Ruta 27, the San Jose -...
Read more

Plan your return from vacation: Route 27 will enable reversible lane this Sunday afternoon

QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 27 (San Jose - Caldera) will have...
Read more

MOST READ

Road Deaths Fall to Lowest In 7 Years Due to Sanitary Vehicle Restriction

Photos of Costa Rica

The moon over San Jose

Q Costa Rica -
Impossible not be seduced by its magical charm ... Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
Guanacaste

Moderate quake shakes southern region

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - An earthquake (also known as a quake, tremor or temblor) that had a moderate magnitude occurred this Monday at 4:16 pm confirmed...
Front Page

A Case of Abuse of Power? Legislator Threatens Traffic Official For Traffic Stop

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A video posted by Alex Mena CR on YouTube shows Nueva República legislator Marolin Azofeifa, threatening a traffic police officer who stopped...
HQ

President Signs Space Agency Bill Into Law

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTAICA - Despite a large number of questions over the creation of the Agencia Espacial Costarricense (Costa Rican Space Agency), President Carlos Alvarado, Friday...
Coronavirus

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine protection lasts at least six months, protects against variants

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN)The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose, the companies...
Health

Pediatrician who refused to be vaccinated was infected with covid and had contact with hospitalized children

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A pediatrician at the Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) - National Children's Hospital -  in San Jose, who refused to be vaccinated...
News

Former president asks Alvarado to lead a “Great Alliance for Central America” ​​to visit Biden

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Former president Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (1998 - 2002), asked President Carlos Alvarado to lead a call for Central American leaders to visit...
News

Gas hike could be at the pumps this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As we reported last week, the Regulating Authority on Public Services (ARESEP) approved a whopping hike in gasoline prices, as requested by...
HQ

Vehicular Restrictions for Semana Santa and April

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter Week) that unofficially began this Friday afternoon and continues to Sunday, April 4, continue...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.