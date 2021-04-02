Ruta 27 will be ‘reversible’ on Saturday and Sunday

QCOSTARICA – The Ruta 27 that connects San José with Puerto Caldera will have traffic flowing towards San Jose from the Pozon to Cuidad Colon interchanges, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm this Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4.

The measure seeks to expedite the return of vacationers from the Pacific beaches, after the Easter break.

For experienced users of the Ruta 27, they know the drill.

For new users, all lanes of the Ruta will have traffic moving in the Caldera to San Jose direction.

All entry to the Ruta 27 in the San Jose – Caldera direction will be blocked off and mostly likely manned by a traffic official, one hour before and after the “reversibility”.

What this means is that the Ruta 27 will be closed off to San Jose – Caldera direction traffic at Cuidad Colon and other access points along the route to Pozon at 1:00 pm and until 7:00 pm.

Drivers are reminded that the maximum speed allowed during the “reversibility” is 60 km/h. The signage on the route will be temporarily changed and there will be speed control operations by the Traffic Police.

Traffic headed west from San Jose have several alternatives: must use the old road to Jaco from La Garita, Alajuela, to Pozon, west of Orotina.

Ruta 3, through Atenas – Aguacate – Orotina, also known as the old road to Jaco. This alternate is perhaps the best if you are headed to Jaco, Quepos, Dominical and further south.



Ruta 1, the Interamericana, also known by Cambronero, leading to San Ramon. This alternate is perhaps best for those headed to Puntarenas and Guanacaste.

Ruta 239 through Ciudad Colón – Puriscal, that branches into two directions: to the straight right on the 137 to San Pablo – Turrubares – Orotina – Pozon; or left, continue on the 239 to Esterillos, between Jaco and Parrita.

There are various other alternatives, it all depends on how adventurous you are.

If you are heading west on Saturday or Sunday, best to do it in the morning or plan out your afternoon route and be armed with lots of patience.

To find out the status of the route or request assistance, drivers can call the Globalvia Control Center at 2588-4040.

Vacationers should take note that the Ruta 27 will most likely suffer the reserve traffic conditions of the last few days, a total collapse due to the volume of vehicles on the road.

Best to avoid major setbacks is to start the head back to the Central Valley in the early mornings or use make use of the alternate routes as described above. If you can, postpone your return to Monday or Tuesday, when traffic conditions will return to normal.

Also, keep in mind, there will be lots of traffic police on the roads, radar will be used to control speeding, traffic officials will be keeping an eye open for using a cell phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, not having a child seat (if applicable), overcrowding and the latest trend, having your pet in the front seat and/or your lap while driving.

Have a safe return home.

Better to arrive late than not at all.