Security guard sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and impregnanting stepdaughter

A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and making his stepdaughter pregnant.

The special prosecutor’s office, Unidad de Género de la Fiscalía Adjunta de Alajuela, reported that the Nicaraguan mand identified with the surnames Rivera Riso was charged with five crimes of rape against a minor.

The sentence was imposed last week by the Alajuela Criminal Court, but was made public on Monday, May 4.

- paying the bills -

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the sexual assaults occurred between April 2015 and March 2017, when the accused took advantage of the moments he was alone with the victim, who are the time was between 13 and 14 years old.

“As this (prosecutor’s) office showed, as a result of sexual assault, the young woman became pregnant, so the neighbors denounced it to the Patronato Nacional de la Infancia (PANI). The institution intervened and took her to one of their shelters.”

“However, it was not until September of the previous year when the offender told PANI officials what Rivera had done to her, so they accompanied her to file the complaint and, immediately, the Gender Unit ordered the arrest of the accused,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office through a statement.

Rivera remains in preventive detention while the sentence becomes final.

- paying the bills -