Tuesday, 5 May 2020
NationalAlajuelaQBriefly

Security guard sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and impregnanting stepdaughter

By Q Costa Rica
15
Modified date:

A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and making his stepdaughter pregnant.

The victim was raped when she was between 13 and 14 years old, becoming pregnant as a consequence of the sexual assaults. Image for illustrative purposes / Shutterstock

The special prosecutor’s office, Unidad de Género de la Fiscalía Adjunta de Alajuela, reported that the Nicaraguan mand identified with the surnames Rivera Riso was charged with five crimes of rape against a minor.

The sentence was imposed last week by the Alajuela Criminal Court, but was made public on Monday, May 4.

- paying the bills -

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the sexual assaults occurred between April 2015 and March 2017, when the accused took advantage of the moments he was alone with the victim, who are the time was between 13 and 14 years old.

“As this (prosecutor’s) office showed, as a result of sexual assault, the young woman became pregnant, so the neighbors denounced it to the Patronato Nacional de la Infancia (PANI). The institution intervened and took her to one of their shelters.”

“However, it was not until September of the previous year when the offender told PANI officials what Rivera had done to her, so they accompanied her to file the complaint and, immediately, the Gender Unit ordered the arrest of the accused,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office through a statement.

Rivera remains in preventive detention while the sentence becomes final.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleA mutant coronavirus has emerged, even more contagious than the original, study says
Next articleCan my beloved stuffed animals get me sick with Covid-19?
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

The Shoe Is On Other Foot, Now Oscar Arias Files Complaint

National Q Costa Rica -
Former president of Costa Rica Oscar Arias (1986-1990 and 2006-2010) and...
Read more

Counselor sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape of 12 year old

San Jose RedaQted -
A man who had a counseling program on Radio Fides, the...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

Tico Humor: Govermnet Allows Reopening of Gimnasio

Q Costa Rica -
On Monday, the government announced the re-opening of gimnasios (gyms). Is this what they meant? The Gimnasio bar is located in downtown San Jose.    
Read more
Mexico

Mexican factories risk workers’ lives

Deutsche Welle -
Workers at factories in Tijuana manufacturing for Hyundai, Roger's, Carso, Safran, Hisense and Ontex have all staged protests in recent days, according to journalist...
Business

Coronavirus May Clip Copa Airlines’ Wings

Rico -
Copa Airlines, the flag carrier of Panama, may not have enough liquidity to survive the Coronavirus crisis despite lowering costs, the company said in...
Health

What is the effective formula in Costa Rica where fewer covid-19 patients die?

Rico -
After spending a terrible night, with fever and severe headaches and shoulders, Henry* did not hesitate to go to the local EBAIS (clinic) in...
Lighter Side

Tico scientists announce they are ready to produce medicine against covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
Coronavirus

Eight ways in which scientists hope to provide immunity to SARS-CoV-2

Q Costa Rica -
More than 90 vaccines are being developed against SARS-CoV-2 by research teams in companies and universities across the world. Researchers are trialling different technologies,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA