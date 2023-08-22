U.S. collaborates with Costa Rica on cybersecurity

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica will receive a cybersecurity assistance initiative in the amount of us$9.8 million over three years, financed by the United States, as announced by Commander of the United States Southern Command, Laura Richardson

The initiative will help the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) – Ministry of Security – to establish a Cybersecurity Operations Center by 2026 that includes state-of-the-art equipment, specialized training and logistical support.

Read more: Head of the US Southern Command will meet again with President Rodrigo Chaves this Monday

- Advertisement -

“Cyberattacks threaten our democratic way of life, exploit our vulnerabilities and prevent access to critical information. As a longtime security partner of Costa Rica, we are committed to being with you in this fight for the long term, with the confidence of that, working together, we will succeed in combating threats of mutual concern,” Richardson said.

The four-star General of the U.S. Army was visiting the country on Monday to discuss various security issues and announce cooperation measures.

According to her analysis, Costa Rica is at risk of Chinese influence in the region. “I talk a lot about this issue of Chinese investments. In reality, they are not so much investments but more extractions, specifically from the Chinese in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Richardson.



along with the development of civil works, there is also military development and its possible ulterior motives.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related