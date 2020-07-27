Monday, 27 July 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirus

The data speak: Stronger pandemic response yields better economic recovery

The MIT Sloan School of Management, shows that in the 1918 flu pandemic, cities that had more aggressive interventions including social distancing also experienced stronger economic recoveries afterward.

RedaQted
By RedaQted
15
Modified date:

In a March 2020 article by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology  (MIT), the study using data from the flu pandemic that swept the U.S. in 1918-1919, finds cities that acted more emphatically to limit social and civic interactions had more economic growth following the period of restrictions.

Cities that implemented social-distancing and other public health interventions just 10 days earlier than their counterparts saw a 5 percent relative increase in manufacturing employment after the pandemic ended, in 1923. Similarly, an extra 50 days of social distancing was worth a 6.5 percent increase in manufacturing employment, in a given city.

“We find no evidence that cities that acted more aggressively in public health terms performed worse in economic terms,” says Emil Verner, an assistant professor in the MIT Sloan School of Management and co-author of a new paper detailing the findings. “If anything, the cities that acted more aggressively performed better.”

With that in mind, he observes, the idea of a “trade-off” between public health and economic activity does not hold up to scrutiny; places that are harder hit by a pandemic are unlikely to rebuild their economic capacities as quickly, compared to areas that are more intact.

- paying the bills -

“It casts doubt on the idea there is a trade-off between addressing the impact of the virus, on the one hand, and economic activity, on the other hand, because the pandemic itself is so destructive for the economy,” Verner says.

The study, “Pandemics Depress the Economy, Public Health Interventions Do Not: Evidence from the 1918 Flu,” was posted to the Social Science Research Network as a working paper on March 26. In addition to Verner, the co-authors are Sergio Correia, an economist with the U.S. Federal Reserve, and Stephen Luck, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Read the full article here.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleWant to learn a foreign language? Alcohol Improves Your Skills, Says Study
Next articleSharing the road with cyclists
RedaQted
RedaQtedhttp://redaqted.com

Related Articles

Ortega says he’s got the virus under control!

Nicaragua Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) On Sunday, July 22, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega made...
Read more

Costa Rica is a healthier country for retirees than Panama

Expat Focus Christopher Howard -
(EXPAT-FOCUS) Many retirement companies and organizations promote Panama as a better...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

The data speak: Stronger pandemic response yields better economic recovery

RedaQted -
In a March 2020 article by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology  (MIT), the study using data from the flu pandemic that swept the U.S....
Read more
Front Page

Director of Health Surveillance resigns for failing to comply with sanitary measures

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Following the controversy and hailstorm of criticism over a weekend boat ride in Guanacaste, Dr. Rodrigo Marín, Director of Health Surveillance, and one...
Coronavirus

Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Induces Immune Response in Early Test     

Q Costa Rica -
(VOA) A coronavirus vaccine being developed by scientists at Oxford University has been shown to produce a strong immune response, according to early-stage clinical...
Pura Vida

Today, July 25, is Guanacaste Day!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, July 25, we celebrate Guanacaste Day. It is a legal holiday. This year, however, the holiday is officially on Monday (July 27). Although...
Health

Who can drive and where today, Monday, July 20

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Confusion abounds on the driving restrictions in Costa Rica starting today, Monday, July 20 and in effect until July 31, 2020. "Orange" and "yellow"...
Pura Vida

In these times of pandemic …

Rico -
"La Chola" on Avenida Central in San José doing her part in maintaining sanitary protocols, a mask and social distancing.

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA