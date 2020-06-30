Sinart employees demonstrate for layoffs

(QCOSTARICA) With the proper distancing and masks on their faces, a group of employees is holding a demonstration on the outskirts of the Sinart, the Costa Rican public television channel 13.

Rocío Calderón, from the Anep-Sinart union, said the Sistema Nacional de Radio y Television S.A. they had been informed of the dismissal of 24 general service employees, such as security and cleaning.

“They are privatizing services, they started with general services. They are not supporting the restructuring, “he said.

According to Calderón, they are going to fire some workers to hire other people and they are “skipping the procedures” in the collective agreement.

“There are people who have upt to 20 years here and everything had worked well. We have 6 years of no salary increases, the annuities paralyzed; The Attorney General’s office comes, gives the criteria and orders them to pay the annuities, but it turns out that they don’t want to. Of all public institutions, we are the only one in these conditions. Our homes are being affected. I have had my salary frozen for 6 years! (…) Now they come and want to say goodbye to us like nothing,” he added.