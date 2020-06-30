Increase in COVID-19 cases migrated from the Northern Zone to the GAM

(QCOSTARICA) The trend of increasing cases due to COVID-19 stopped concentrating in the Northern Zone and now, the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) of San José is the site with the highest incidence.

Of the 139 new cases reported Monday, 27 were in the canton of San José and another 24 in Desamparados.

As for active cases, San José now has 287 and Desamparados 134; and the cumulative number of COVID-19 diagnoses is 443 and 188, respectively.

While in the northern zone, that overtook San Jose in new daily cases. This situation led health and emergency authorities to issue an orange alert to try to contain the overwhelming increase in new diagnoses.

On Monday, in San Carlos only three new cases were reported, another in San Ramón, and one in Los Chiles. No new cases were reported in Guatuso and Upala.

In several press conferences, Health authorities warned that we could not see the situation in the border area as an isolated case and that the count of cases in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) was likely to skyrocket and so it has happened.

Desamparados, Alajuelita and Pavas, three of the most densely populated areas of the GAM are on orange alert for the spread of infections, in fact, today, Tuesday, June 30, the results of the massive testing in the Pavas district are expected to be announced.

Expected in the announcement is whether, conclusively, there is community contagion or not.

