Some party!: 1,000 Costa Ricans celebrated independence on a cruise on the Hudson River

QCOSTARICA – Being far away did not stop 1,000 Ticos (Costa Ricans) living in the United States from celebrating the bicentennial of independence.

This Saturday, September 11 at 9 pm they met on a cruise ship that sailed on the Hudson River, in New York. Although they did not leave the limits of the Big Apple, everyone felt, for a few hours (to 3 am Sunday) that during that time they were back in their beloved Costa Rica.

Tiredness did not make people stop dancing. Photo: Courtesy of Carlos González. Fatigue did not make people stop dancing. Photo: Courtesy of Carlos González. (CGONZALEZ)

Each of the participants had to pay US$100 (¢62,800 colones) for entrance that included the food and the dance.

The organizers of the event, Kenny Erickzon and Chispudo, made sure that every detail made the partygoers remember the Tico customs.

Niagara Falls to be lit up with tricolor

Not too far away, Niagara Falls, on the Canadian side of the border with the New York state, this September 15 they will be illuminated with the colors of the Costa Rican flag to celebrate 200 years of independence.

This is just part of the activities organized by the Costa Rican consulate in Canada for the Costa Rican community that lives there, who can enjoy the falls in person from 9:45 pm to 10 pm (EDST).

The event can be followed online on the Niagara Falls Live Cam, sponsored by Niagara Falls Live via The Hilton Hotel, located in the Fallsview District and pointed directly towards the massive Horseshoe Falls on the Ontario, Canada, at https://www.cliftonhill.com/niagara-falls/livecam.

