Spanish police frustrate “hit” on Tico sent from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – A man in Costa Rica planned and ordered the murder of a Tico living in Marbella, a city in the province of Malaga, Spain.

However, Spain’s National Police learned of the “hit” involving four people living in that country and therefore carried out an investigation that led to arrest the suspects and thwart the killing.

The arrest occurred last December, but it was until this Wednesday, March 24, that Spanish authorities made the case known, indicating that no details were revealed before so as not to affect the investigation.

According to police data, months ago an alleged Cuban hitman was contacted by a Colombian woman, who had previously been wanted by a couple, made up of a Spaniard and a Colombian, living in Marbella.

The identity of the suspects was not made public; however, it is known that the two men are in preventive prison by order of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Marbella.

Key meeting

According to a statement from the Spanish Police, the murder was commissioned from the Marbella couple by a third party who resides in Costa Rica.

This is because, supposedly, the potential victim had an outstanding debt here.

Apparently, as part of the deal, the Cuban was offered a payment of 15,000 euros, just over US$17,000 dollars.

The Cuban and the Spaniard met on two occasions, the first to make a payment of 700 euros to cover the trip to Marbella and the other to “finalize the details of the execution.”

It was at that last meeting, in a central Marbella cafeteria, that Police proceeded with the arrest of the men, while in parallel operations were deployed to arrest the two Colombian women.

Data published by the Spanish press show that the suspects already had information about the victim’s address and telephone number.

Police specified that the idea was to attract the Tico with the excuse of making good on a payment, and, at that moment, the murder would be carried out.

In Costa Rica, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) said it had no information in the case.