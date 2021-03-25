Is it for Real? Odd Video of Tiny Protective Masks for the Nose Puzzles Netizens

As a new spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is registered, many countries have tightened pandemic measures, and tried to invent new ways to protect people from the coronavirus… and some of them are really bizarre.

Mexican researchers have created an unusual mini mask that protects only the nose, while they are eating. According to Reuters, it is designed to be worn under a normal face mask, boosting the protection.

In a video, posted on social media, a couple can be seen eating with the new protective gear on.

Researchers in Mexico have designed a 'nose-only mask'

​Many users were puzzled by the clip, as they considered the invention to be strange, goofy, or plain “dumb”, and others posted jokes to mock the video.

