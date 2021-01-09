Saturday 9 January 2021
Start of school year remains firm for February 8

The Minister of Education warns that the return to the classroom cannot be postponed

QCOSTARICA – The teachers’ demand to be vaccinated against covid-19 before returning to the classroom did not echo in the halls of the Ministry of Education or in the Ministry of Health.

The public school year in Costa Rica runs from February to the end of November, with a break in July. Students have vacation from school for about two months, from December to February.

Guiselle Cruz, Minister of Education, was clear on Friday that the school year will begin on February 8, since it is a social commitment that they have as public officials.

“It is important to make a call because attendance is urgent for another year, not all students will go every day, we have prepared ourselves with protocols, there are health procedures for teachers with risk factors,” she said.

That is the Minister’s response to the request made by the Costa Rican Educators Union (SEC) to give priority to teachers to receive the dose against the new coronavirus before resuming lessons. They allege that, despite the protocols, prolonged coexistence between teachers and students will promote contagion.

According to the SEC, the pandemic has claimed the lives of about 100 educators.

Workers in public and private educational centers are part of the fourth of five groups, who will be vaccinated later in the year. For now, authorities are targeting hospital staff, emergency care workers and nursing home residents, the first group.

On Friday, the Ministry of Education announced the “Yo me cuido, yo te cuido” ( ‘I take care of myself, I take care of you’).

Eduction Minister Cruz insisted that all measures are taken and protocols will be applied so that the return to school is safe.

