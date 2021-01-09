Saturday 9 January 2021
type here...
HealthNewsVaccine

9,751 people have already received their first dose of vaccine against covid-19 in Costa Rica

As of January 8, Costa Rica reaches an immunization of 0.19 doses per 100 inhabitants. The world average is 0.23.

by Rico
19

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)reported Friday that 9,751 people had already received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Staff at the Hospital de Puntarenas began receiving the vaccine against covid-19 on January 6. Photo: CCSS

83% were applied to officials of hospitals and clinics of the CCSS, 9.9% to seniors residing in long-stay homes, 2.4% to workers in these long-stay homes and 4.7% to front-line pandemic response personnel such as firefighters and police.

- Advertisement -

These people should receive their second dose 21 days after the first in order to finish their schedule.

The health centers with the highest number of doses registered are the Hospital Nacional de Niños – Children’s Hospital – (1,067), Hospital México (999), and the Hospital San Juan de Dios (730).

According to Leandra Abarca Gómez, coordinator of the institutional immunization program, health personnel are the occupational group most exposed to the virus and their work is vital to give continuity to health services. While 3% of the population has fallen ill with covid-19, 11% of the CCSS’s officials have already had the disease.

The action of vaccinating them has two objectives: to provide continuity of health services and to lower the risk of a healthy person becoming ill when visiting health facilities.

- Advertisement -

Within the planning, all the second doses of those who have already received the first are saved, as well as reserves in case there are delays in the arrival of new batches.

Vaccination extends to rural areas

On Monday, January 11, vaccination will begin in 10 hospitals and 18 health areas, several of them outside the Central Valley, applying only to people in Group 1.

The hospitals that will vaccinate starting this Monday are the hospitals, Chacón Paut (known as the Psychiatric Hospital), the Monseñor Sanabria in Puntarenas (started this Wednesday), the Max Terán Valls in Quepos, the Tony Facio in Limón, the Guápiles hospital, the Enrique Baltodano in Liberia, the Upala hospital, the Hospital La Anexión in Nicoya, the Hospital de San Carlos and the Hospital Los Chiles.

The health areas are: Alajuela Norte, Alajuela Oeste, Alajuela Sur, Aserrí, Belén Flores, Cartago, Ciudad Quesada, Curridabat, Escazú, Heredia Cubujuquí, Heredia Virilla, Liberia, Naranjo, Nicoya, San Ramón, Santo Domingo , Tibás Uruca Merced, and Upala.

Side effects

The CCSS reported that 42 people (0.43%) have reported side effects that did not require medical attention. Among the effects are headache, body pain, and fatigue.

- Advertisement -

These effects were analyzed by the national technical group and were classified as mild in 90% (38 cases) and 10% as moderate (4).

With these numbers, as of January 8, Costa Rica reaches an immunization of 0.19 doses per 100 inhabitants.

In the isthmus, Costa Rica is the only country currently vaccinating. In the rest of North America, Mexico an immunization of 0.05, Canada 0.73, and the United States 2.02.

The country with the highest vaccination in relation to its population is Israel with 19.55 doses per 100 inhabitants (January 7), followed by the United Arab Emirates with 9.52 and Bahrain with 4.25.

According to the international records of Our World in Data, the world average is 0.23 per 100 people.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGarabito backtracks with extended hours on beaches
Next articleStart of school year remains firm for February 8
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Start of school year remains firm for February 8

QCOSTARICA - The teachers' demand to be vaccinated against covid-19 before...
Read more

Costa Rica recovers more than 18,000 jobs from the most critical moment of the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - The Continuous Employment Survey (ECE) of the National Institute...
Read more

MOST READ

The reflective vest and its use by drivers

Weather

Blame La Niña phenomenon for the cold that will prevail this dry season

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though typical for the period between Christmas and the first week to ten days of January for temperatures to dip below normal,...
Venezuela

Incredible: Venezuela returns to wood stoves due to lack of gas

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA – The wood stove that Jesús Cova and his wife Luisa Cortez used to make soups on weekends with friends is now...
National

Transito seized more than 11,000 pairs of license plates from vehicles during the holidays

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Traffic Police (Policia de Transito) registered, up to Monday afternoon, January 4, the seizure of license plates of 11,025 vehicles that...
Latin America

What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island?

Rico -
Q REPORTS - The Cuban government formally ended its dual currency system on Friday, January 1, devaluing its peso for the first time since...
Health

2,455 Already vaccinated with the first dose against Covid-19 in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A total of 2,455 Costa Ricans started the new year with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, reported the Expanded Immunization...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.