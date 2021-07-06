Tuesday 6 July 2021
type here...
NationalGuanacasteHQ

Studies on ash and sediments released by Rincón de la Vieja volcano rule out strong presence of magma

Ovsicori Says No More Eruptions As Strong As June 28 Expected

by Rico
35

QCOSTARICA – The analysis carried out by experts from the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori) on the materials released by the Rincón de la Vieja volcano, in Guanacaste, on Monday, June 28, reveals that such strong eruptions are not expected soon.

The strong eruption of the Rincón de la Vieja volcano on June 28, pulverized a kind of plug in the crater and from there the gases and ashes are expelled with less violence. Photo: Ovsicori.

This was detailed by Javier Pacheco, an Ovsicori researcher, who said that the amount of juvenile magma found in the samples was very little, which reveals that the interaction with a recent magmatic body was minimal.

- Advertisement -

“There was no direct interaction of the magma with the hydrothermal system. It was not a phreatomagmatic eruption, but it was due to the indirect relationship between gases and the volcano’s aquifer,” he explained.

The ash expelled reached some five or six kilometers away, as there were reports from Buenos Aires de Aguas Claras and Gavilán de Dos Ríos, canton of Upala. It is the strongest eruption in Rincón de la Vieja in the last 25 years.

The chemical and petrology analysis of the materials, as well as the deformation of the volcano itself, show that what happened was the rupture of a seal that had been formed in the magmatic chamber and that prevented the exit of gases.

Last year there were more than 1,400 eruptions that kept that seal in the crater semi-open, but when it ceased, in December 2020, fluids began to accumulate in the hydrothermal system and internal pressure increased.

- Advertisement -

The June 28 eruption cleared the ducts by removing the plug. Now the colossus, which is 1,916 meters (6,286) above sea level, has returned to small eruptions like the three that occurred last weekend.

From now on, gases are expected to escape more easily into the atmosphere, although small accumulations remain, said the Ovsicori scientist.

As magmatic gas reaches temperatures of up to 800 degrees Celsius (1,472 F), when it comes into contact with water, it suddenly turns it into steam and that is what has been seen in recent days.

Most of the damage caused by acid rain to the vegetation occurred within the park itself and some of the neighboring farms in the north and northeast sector, where there is little agriculture. Rather, it was some cattle pastures that were affected.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe vaccinated against covid-19, without symptoms, will not have to quarantine
Next articlePrices of raw materials relevant to Costa Rica reach the highest level in eight years
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Heavy downpours generated the first phreatic eruption of this year at the Turrialba volcano

QCOSTARICA - Several residents of La Pastora, La Central and Monte...
Read more

Three Volcanoes Increase Their Eruptive Activity in Guatemala

Q24N - Guatemala's National Institute of Volcanology (INSIVUMEH) on Wednesday informed...
Read more

MOST READ

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 4: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

National

Tolls on route 27 increased July 1

Rico -
HQ - The tolls on Ruta 27 increased in price since the early hours of Thursday, reported Globalvia, the concessionaire of the highway and...
Central America

US publishes list of corrupt officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Rico -
Q24N - The United States released this Thursday the names of more than 50 officials and former officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,...
Guanacaste

Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted again this Sunday afternoon

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located in Guanacaste, registered a new eruption this Sunday, July 4,  at 4:31 pm. ﻿﻿﻿﻿ This was confirmed...
Travel

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
There is only one thing better than a sunny holiday, and that is a holiday at one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Costa...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 6: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Tuesday, July 6, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 30: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 30, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Alajuela

Fire destroys 10 houses in Alajuela precario

Q Costa Rica -
HQ  - A fire completely destroyed 10 houses located in the precario (shantytown) Los Angeles, in San José de Alajuela. The Fire Department mobilized five...
Politics

Legislators extend three-year moratorium to occupants of protected areas

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Through fast-track, legislators approved this Monday to extend the validity of Law No. 9577 that protects the occupants of the Maritime Terrestrial...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s Journalism Survives in Exile

Q24N -
By Carlos F. Chamorro, Confidencial – The repressive onslaught aimed at eliminating all political competition from the November 7th elections began five weeks ago,...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.