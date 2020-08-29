Sunrise in Cot de Oreamuno

(QCOSTARICA) It is Saturday morning and the day gives its first signs of life in Cot de Oreamuno, one of the oldest towns in Costa Rica, located 8.6 kilometers from the center of Cartago, on the route to the Irazú volcano.

In this picturesque and rural place of only 15 square kilometers, precisely, the productive area of the north of the province begins. In this town, the vast majority of its people dedicate themselves to agricultural work, and from very early on you can see the parade of laborers through streets and trails towards the main road to board the trucks that will take them to farms much higher up.

- Advertisement -