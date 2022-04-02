Telephone line for monitoring patients with Covid-19 taken offline

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – This Friday, the 2519-3001 emergency telephone lines to monitor patients diagnosed with Covid-19, went out of service

The monitoring of patients with coronavirus began in March 2020, and after almost two years it was stopped due to the current scenario that the country is going through with a significant decrease in daily infections.

During these two years, the program handled more than 150,000 calls.

María Alejandra Jiménez, attending physician specialist in Family Medicine, stressed that the program underwent several modifications that were adapted to the situation facing the country.

This patient care program had personnel trained in interdisciplinary care, including: general practitioners, resident physicians in family medicine and gynecology, assistant physicians in family medicine, and technicians in medical records and validation of rights.

