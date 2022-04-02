Saturday 2 April 2022
Telephone line for monitoring patients with Covid-19 taken offline

Due to the favorable panorama of the pandemic, the telephone lines for monitoring patients with Covid-19 stopped operating this Friday

HealthCoronavirusRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢660.02 Buy

¢667.86 Sell

02 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – This Friday, the 2519-3001 emergency telephone lines to monitor patients diagnosed with Covid-19, went out of service

The 2519-3001 telephone lines were available 24/7 for covid-19 patients from anywhere in the country who are at home, and needed answers

The monitoring of patients with coronavirus began in March 2020, and after almost two years it was stopped due to the current scenario that the country is going through with a significant decrease in daily infections.

During these two years, the program handled more than 150,000 calls.

María Alejandra Jiménez, attending physician specialist in Family Medicine, stressed that the program underwent several modifications that were adapted to the situation facing the country.

This patient care program had personnel trained in interdisciplinary care, including: general practitioners, resident physicians in family medicine and gynecology, assistant physicians in family medicine, and technicians in medical records and validation of rights.

 

Previous articleCaja hospitals treat up to five people per week with snake bites
