Saturday 2 April 2022
type here...
Search

Caja hospitals treat up to five people per week with snake bites

Antivenom serum is the only effective treatment

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Caja hospitals treat up to five people per week with snake bites

QCOSTARICA - The hospitals of the Caja Costarricense de...
Read more

Candidates accuse each other of corruption, shady handling of electoral financing and allegations of sexual harassment

QCOSTARICA - On Sunday, April 3, former President Jose...
Read more

Legislators put the brakes on Food Truck law due to excessive requirements

QCOSTARICA - Approved in first debate last week, on...
Read more

“My son got up early to rob, but they killed him,” says mother of murdered thief

Q24N - The mother of an assailant who died...
Read more

Costa Rican sphere welcomes visitors to Paris museum

QCOSTARICA - On his visit to France, President Carlos...
Read more

No QR code, No Health Pass, 100% Occupancy starts today

QCOSTARICA - As had been announced earlier last month,...
Read more

Incop proposes a new cruise route from Panama to Guatemala

QCOSTARICA - A proposal from the Instituto Costarricense de...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢660.02 Buy

¢667.86 Sell

02 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The hospitals of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) treat up to five people each week for snake bites.

According to the Caja’s registry, this type of emergency occurs more frequently in rural areas.

- Advertisement -

The largest number of cases of poisoning is due to bites of the “toboba” snakes – an arboreal snake that is found only in Costa Rica from the northern and central portions of the Cordillera de Talamanca, in the provinces of San Jose, Cartago, and Limon.

The Toboba Costarricense is small in size (length 60cm), with a slender to moderately robust body, large and wide head, and well-differentiated from the neck. It has a pair of elongated internasal scales.

Carlos Argüello, head of emergencies at the Escalante Pradilla hospital, explained that most of them occur during the rainy season, when agricultural activities increase.

Argüello detailed that antivenom is the only effective treatment for snakebite poisoning.

In our country, 50% of bites occur on the feet, 30% on the hands or arms, and a smaller percentage on the head.

The fight against snakes in Costa Rica dates back to the early years of the 20th century, with the pioneering work of Dr. Clodomiro Picado Twight.

- Advertisement -

In Costa Rica, institutions such as the Clodomiro Picado Institute, the University of Costa Rica, the Ministry of Health and other national organizations have worked for several decades in the study of snakebite poisoning, in the search for solutions to it, with the goal of reducing its impact.

The following link to the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica details the most venomous snakes in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCandidates accuse each other of corruption, shady handling of electoral financing and allegations of sexual harassment
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rican scientists developed drug that stops the coronavirus

(QCOSTARICA) Carlos Araya, the rector of the University of Costa Rica...
Read more

Horses join the fight against the coronavirus in Costa Rica

Horses joined the fight against COVID-19 in Costa Rica and will...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Business

Costa-Rican customs adopts blockchain

QCOSTARICA - Is blockchain now an established part of...
Health

Tourists will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health announced Friday that...
Paying the bills