The 10 cheapest cities to live in 2022, according to Time Out

Q TRAVEL – Do you often fantasize about trying your luck living in another country? Is that dream limited by the idea of ​​economic “security” and makes you believe that any type of income will never be enough?

Living in a city can feel pretty expensive. There’s all the rent you have to pay. There’s all the public transport you have to take. And then, obviously, there’s all the food you have to eat and the beer you have to drink.

But that’s the trade-off you have to make when you choose to live in a city. You come here for all the fun, and then you have to pay for it. That, sir, is life. But turns out not all cities are as expensive as others, as proved by the latest data from the Time Out Index, which surveyed 27,000 city-dwellers around the world last year.

A new study revealed which are the cheapest cities in the world to live in 2022 and it would be good to know them to start evaluating a decision.

Statista, a data provider, compiled the results of a survey conducted by Time Out magazine earlier this year to map the world’s cheapest cities to live in. Most of the cities are within the European continent and, to the surprise of many, a South African destination is positioned among the best options.

The survey included 27,000 people who were asked if their cities were expensive to live in, and it turns out that there are still places in the world where one can settle down without constantly worrying about finances.

In that poll, one question asked was: would you describe your city as expensive?

And you want to know where people didn’t say that a lot? The northern British city of Manchester, where only 10% of Manchester residents thought their home turf was too expensive, and surprisingly only 17% of people in Montreal, Budapest and Johannesburg thought the same of their cities.

By contrast, 99 percent of people in the Swiss city of Zurich said it was expensive. Some 87 percent of respondents in Tel Aviv thought the same, as did 86 percent in Los Angeles and Paris.

So, if you’re thinking about upping sticks and moving somewhere new in 2022? Here are the top ten least expensive places to live, according to the Time Out Index Survey:

Manchester Johannesburg Budapest Montreal St Petersburg Prague Porto Rome Mexico City Bangkok

And here are the most expensive:

Zurich Tel Aviv Los Angeles Paris London Milan New York San Francisco Hong Kong Boston

