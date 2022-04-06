Wednesday 6 April 2022
type here...
Search

Traffic Police asks drivers to be extremely careful during Semana Santa

The first Semana Santa withount the vehicular restrictions is expected to have an increased volume of traffic on the roads to the beaches and mountains

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Our friend, Evan Luck, is doing better, but still needs our help

RICO's DIGEST - Our friend Evan Luck told me...
Read more

Traffic Police asks drivers to be extremely careful during Semana Santa

QCOSTARICA - Semana Santa (Holy Week or Easter Week)...
Read more

The 10 cheapest cities to live in 2022, according to Time Out

Q TRAVEL - Do you often fantasize about trying...
Read more

State of emergency in Peru extended

Q24N (Infobae) A few weeks ago, Interior Minister Alfonso...
Read more

The election of President Rodrigo Chaves and the transformations of Costa Rican democracy

Q REPORTS - The peaceful election of Dr. Rodrigo...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado explains his decision not to appoint ambassador to Nicaragua

QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado on Tuesday explained his...
Read more

Starbucks opens three new stores in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Starbucks announced the opening of three new...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢654.59 Buy

¢661.93 Sell

06 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Semana Santa (Holy Week or Easter Week) is almost here, a time when many head for the beaches and resorts, especially this 2022 after two years of covid-19 restrictions and that there are three public (paid) holidays in one week.

For this, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) is making a call to drivers to drive safely in order to reduce traffic accidents and the carnage on the roads.

- Advertisement -

So far this year, the Traffic Police reported 6,285 traffic accidents and 145 deaths on the roads. These are only the deaths occurring at the time of the accident.

German Marin, director of Policia de Transito, asked drivers to be careful since recent months have seen very alarming numbers of fatalities.

During Semana Santa, the police body will assign more than 600 officers (half of the police force) to keep an eye on vacationers and control the expected significant flow of vehicles on the roads that travel to areas such as mountains and beaches.

Semana Santa officially begins this Sunday, April 10 and ends on Saturday, April 16.

However, as mentioned before, with three holidays this week (April 11, 14 and 15), the Semana Santa holiday is extended, unofficially, from Saturday, April 9 to Sunday, April 17.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe 10 cheapest cities to live in 2022, according to Time Out
Next articleOur friend, Evan Luck, is doing better, but still needs our help
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Public employees will have the entire Semana Santa to vacation

RICO's DIGEST - It can be said, in Costa Rica, better...
Read more

Tourism sector project an occupancy of 77% in hotels during Semana Santa

QCOSTARICA - Entrepreneurs project an occupancy of 77% in hotels during...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

How crypto has created Neo converts to Neo currency?

The concept of cryptocurrency is not new to anyone....
Health

No QR code, No Health Pass, 100% Occupancy starts today

QCOSTARICA - As had been announced earlier last month,...
Paying the bills