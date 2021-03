These are 4 mega projects that would make CostaRica a very competitive country.

1. Metropolitan International Airport (Orotina) which includes a ‘mini city’

2. Electric passenger train

3. Discovery Costa Rica, the theme park located in Guanacaste

4. Dry Canal

These and many other projects can become a reality someday, for now, missing is the support of local authorities and financial resources.

At the moment all of the four above projects are paralyzed.

