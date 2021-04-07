Wednesday 7 April 2021
The Best Mobile Solitaire Games Ranked in 2021

by Carter Maddox
Solitaire is simply the game you need to try in a lifetime. Some people say it’s for narcissists; others say that it’s for depressed people. We only say that Solitaire is an extremely addictive game. Known as one of the most popular card games ever made, Solitaire creates addiction by the fact that you don’t have to compete against another person.

Solitaire induces the player into a soft mental state where he doesn’t need to think too much. Tom Hanks has written an article about his severe addiction to Solitaire – it was so strong that the actor started to neglect important daily tasks. But addiction can also be productive if you know how to handle it a bit and don’t forget about other important stuff. Luckily enough, there are so many ways of playing Solitaire virtually these days, and mobile apps can help us with such a task a lot! Whether you want to play the famous card game while you’re taking a break from work, waiting for the taxi, or when your house is under an outage, here are the best mobile Solitaire games to play in 2021:

Solitaire 2020 (Android)

The Google Play Store is full of exciting apps, and Solitaire 2020 is one of them, as it’s a well-crafted version of the legendary card game where legion play choices have a great role. As the players can see for themselves, Solitaire 2020 even brings normal rating, one or three-card draw, three problem levels, left-handed or right-handed layout, and much more.

Solitaire iPhone

If you have an iPhone, choosing this Solitaire game is practically mandatory. One of the main reasons is that Solitaire iPhone was specifically optimized for unmatched expertise on mobile devices. Although the gameplay is easy and intuitive, it may be exhausting to master. It depends on each player if he sees it as a downside or advantage. If you ask us, it only makes the Solitaire iPhone a more challenging and exciting game!

250+ Solitaire Collection (Android)

There are plenty of variations of Solitaire out there, and this game has pretty much all of them: Klondike, Canfield, FreeCell, Scorpion, Pyramid, and many more. There’s a demo available for each game, and you’ll get to read the card games demo while following a piecemeal Solitaire guide. There will be a very useful text description of each game’s principles. The player can even modify the principles of most Solitaire games available.

But the good news is not over yet: once you access 250+ Solitaire Collection, you’ll also get to manage the visual theme, the sound scheme, and the language. Backup functionality was also added to stimulate your patience!

Solitaire by MobilityWare (both Android and iOS)

MobilityWare’s app is one of the oldest Solitaire software for mobile devices, and it allows users to enjoy the good old Klondike version on a phone, tablet, or even Apple TV. With Solitaire by MobilityWare, you won’t even have to worry if your internet connection runs low or is totally absent. The app works perfectly offline. You will also get to customize backgrounds and choose different card designs for the interface.

TriPeaks Solitaire (Android and iOS)

TriPeaks is an interesting twist for both the Klondike and Freecell variations, and the player can earn loot and progress to advance in new areas by simply winning hands. The players of TriPeaks Solitaire have to traverse multiple landscapes where they have to advance exclusively on the strength of their skills.

Solitaire was invented a bit more than three decades ago in 1989, and there are five main variations of the card game: Klondike Solitaire, FreeCell, Pyramid, Spider, and TriPeaks. The highest score that a player can achieve in the standard version of Solitaire for Microsoft is 24,113.

