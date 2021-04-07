Wednesday 7 April 2021
Top 5 Useful Apps To Use When Travelling to Costa Rica

by Carter Maddox
Traveling to Costa Rica is a great idea if you’re willing to see the Central American country’s wonderful national parks. You can enjoy activities like canyoning, cave tubing, river rafting, and zip-lining in those places.

As in any other country, you cannot survive without technology in Costa Rica. Equipping your smartphone with the right apps is practically mandatory, and here are some of the most important ones that will certainly help you:

Waze/Google Maps

You don’t travel to a new country every day, and it’s obvious why you need a navigation app to show you around. Waze and Google Maps are the most trusted apps of this kind, and there’s no wonder why. Whether you need to see the exact route to a certain spot, find a supermarket, bank, or railroad station, and many more, these apps will be there to help you a lot.

Instagram

Since Facebook became a bit obsolete in recent years, its ‘little sister’ Instagram is in charge now! Whether you want to delight your eyes with photos or videos for knowing Costa Ricans a lot better, you can always count on Instagram. 33% of the most-viewed stories from the Facebook-owned social network are from businesses, meaning that you’ll see a lot more on Instagram than beautiful women willing to get a lot of attention.

Pretty much everyone is on Instagram nowadays! In 2019, about 815 million users were accessing the social network on a monthly basis.

Google Translate

Most people in Costa Rica speak to each other in Spanish, meaning that you can use a translation app to help you out if you don’t know the language. Using Google Translate is a great choice! However, writing entire phrases could become a little too much to handle by the app. There’s nothing shameful in using an app like Google Translate when you’re travelling to another country.

We know that our website’s readers are smart and receptive people, but there’s a big world out there with about 7000 languages, and nobody knows them all!

Spotify

We all know how things usually go when you’re around people you don’t know and eventually in the plane, bus, or train. You get bored, and a good remedy for that is to listen to your favourite music. Whether you’re into jazz, pop, classical, rock, blues, or metal, Spotify will easily give you the music that you need the most. The service has about 70 million songs from 1.2 million artists, meaning that you will definitely find the music you like.

With Spotify, you can create your own playlists or even have a look at those that are automatically generated and based on your own tastes in music. You can even find other playlists based on certain themes, such as ‘best disco songs from the last summer, ‘the best American songs from 2020’, ‘top heavy metal hits from the ‘80s’, ‘the traditional German hits that made history,’ and many more.

WhatsApp

Video calling or simply texting your friends and family to inform them that you’re ok after traveling abroad will automatically raise the problem of the suitable instant messaging app. With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp easily takes the cake!

The Facebook-owned app offers a lot of exciting features at no cost at all. While using it, you can send disappearing messages, voice messages, block annoying people, and many more. You can also use WhatsApp Web on your browser or connect it with BlueStacks to run the Android version on your computer. You can be sure that the people of Costa Rica also use WhatsApp!

Costa Rica is about the same size as Lake Michigan, and it’s a bit smaller than West Virginia. However, the Central American country remains a very interesting place to visit, and it has over 800 miles of coastline.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

