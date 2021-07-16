Mass vaccination campaing underway!

QCOSTARICA – With the arrival of 500,000 doses donated by the United States and 79,560 from Pfizer on Thursday night, Costa Rica is beginning today, July 16, a mass vaccination campaign.

On Thursday, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), reported that the donated vaccines are aimed at the population group between 40 and 57 years old.

Given the arrival of the single largest shipment of vaccines against covid-19 since December 23, 2020, the first, the CCSS opened the campaign to all age groups, focusing first on that population the 40 to 57, part of group 5, the last of the priority groups.

Mario Mora, director of Health Services Development of the CCSS, explained that from now on it is a “vaccination in transition from priority groups to age groups”.

The population between 40 and 57 years old is the most affected at this time by covid-19, and, consequently, in which the highest number of hospitalizations and deaths related to that disease is recorded.

“We still have an approximate 617,000 people to vaccinate from this group. This implies that 54% of the total of this age group (506,443) already have a first dose,” explained Mora.

“We were used to vaccinating according to priority groups, from number one to five. As there is a general opening of the process, there is a transition: now it is an open vaccination by age group, concentrated in those over 40 to 57 years old, with or without risk factors,” said Mora.

The mass vaccination that will take place from July 16 to 25, is an open vaccination, aimed mainly at people between 40 and 57 years of age, with or without a risk factor.

In most places, an appointment is not required.

Several hospitals, such as the Calderón, Heredia, Cartago and Mexico, will open vaccination posts to give first doses to people from any part of the country.

In other programs, health areas will open vaccination sites aimed at the communities in their area of ​​affiliation. That is, unlike the open vaccination, the person must be registered within the health area to get vaccinated there.

Remember, when considering where to get vaccinated, the second dose will be applied in 12 weeks at the same place of the first.

To get vaccinated, the person must present their cedula, in the case of a Costa Rican or DIMEX in the case of a foreigner with legal residency in Costa Rica.

Some health areas, like Coopesana that covers Santa Ana and Escazu, will vaccinate foreigners with proof of their residency application in process.

Important to note that you need not be insured in the Caja to get vaccinated. Those who are 40 years of age or older and have never been treated at the CCSS, can present themselves without having to carry a medical certificate that proves their conditions. This requirement is still necessary only for people under 40 years of age.

Those who have received the influenza vaccine should take into account that to get the dose against the covid they must wait at least 14 days. And vice versa.

Among the locations published so far that will be vaccinating openly starting today, are the following:

Hospital Geriátrico (downtown San Jose) will vaccinate, without prior appointment, those between 40 and 57 years old, with or without risk factors, on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, as well as the following weekend, Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.

HospitalCalderón Guardia, in San José, aims to apply 2,000 doses, between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July, to people between 40 and 57 years old, with and without risk factors, who have not received the first dose.

Belén-Flores Health Area. Those assigned to the Health Area of Belén-Flores, in Heredia, from 40 to 57, can go for the vaccine at the post that they installed in the ANDE Convention Center, in San Antonio de Belén. There they will be vaccinating July 13, 14, 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. m. and while supplies last.

Santa Bárbara Health Area. The Santa Bárbara Health Area, in Heredia, will be applying the dose to all those assigned to the Ebáis of the community, at the Guachipelines Tourist Center, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following days: Friday, July 16 (until 2 p.m.), and the week of July 19 to 23 (Friday until 2 p.m.). No appointment is necessary.

Hosptial Cartago. The same dynamic will be applied at the Max Peralta Hospital, in Cartago, which will set up its outpatient clinic, located in the Alfredo Volio building, to vaccinate those aged 40 and over. This hospital will vaccinate against covid on July 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26, from 7 am to 6 am. Quotas will be assigned with a token.

Walmart Tibás will install a vaccination post for group 5 people in its parking lot, on Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20. The hours will be from 9 am to 3 pm for people between 40 and 57 years old, assigned to the Tibás, Uruca and Merced Health Area.

INA, in La Uruca will also become 14 vaccination posts for group 5. There, Hospital México staff will vaccinate from Friday, July 16, at the following hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 am to 4 pm, and Friday from 7:30 am to 3 pm. The stand will be located in the parking lot known as an amusement park.

Paseo de las Flores shopping center in Heredia also joins the venues for this vaccination. People 40 and over can walk-in. People assigned to the Heredia-Virilla health area, which is made up of residents of Los Lagos, La Aurora, Lagunilla, Barreal, Guararí and Milpa, are invited to participate, and as those who have between 12 and 39 years old, without an appointment, and who present some risk factor. The vaccination post will be at the facilities of the American University (UAM), Friday, July 16, between 10 am and 1 pm, and on Saturday, July 17, from 8 am to 1 pm. People will be vaccinated while supplies last.

' Autovac' at the UACA. The headquarters of the Autonomous University of Central America (UACA), in Curridabat, is made available to residents of the eastern canton of San José who are part of group 5. For three weeks, there it is also possible to get vaccinated against covid-19 without having to get out of the car, since they installed an "Autovac", reported the UACA. Unlike other Health Areas, the insured who are assigned to Curridabat must wait to be summoned by text message, which the insured must confirm.

Hospital Heredia. The San Vicente de Paúl Hospital, in Heredia, will install a vaccination post for the group 5 population in the Mobile Medical Unit. On Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, they will vaccinate from 8 am to 3 pm. From Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23, the vaccination will be from 8 am to 8 pm. On Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, the hours will be from 8 am to 3 am. People between 40 and 57 years old, from any part of the country who go there, will be protected against covid. Tokens will be given to meet the capacity, and while supplies last.

Health Area Santa Ana. From July 19 to 22, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the EMAI, without an appointment, tickets must be obtained at the Santa Ana central park starting at 7:30 am; On Friday, July 23, at the Terrazza Mall, Lindora, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Must be enrolled in the health area.

Health Area Escazu . From July 19 to 23, at the Centro Civico and Multiplaza (Escazu) , from 8:30 am to 2 pm. Must be enrolled in the health area.

Central Alajuela Health Area. This area will install a vaccination post in the City Mall , in front of the Antorcha supermarket. On Friday, July 16, from 3 pm to 6 pm; Saturday, July 18, 8 am to 6 pm, and on Monday, July 19, from 8 am to 6 pm. There, the following groups will be vaccinated, without an appointment: Over 58 years old, Pregnant, Women who are breastfeeding, those from 12 years to 57 years with risk factors and people aged 40 to 57 without risk factors. They must be assigned to the Alajuela Central Health area, which covers the following communities: Pueblo Nuevo, Cristo Rey, Montecillos, Monserrat, Corazón de Jesús, Ciruelas Urbanization, INVU 1, 2 and 3, Ceiba and Montecillos 2.

Desamparados II Health Area. This health area enabled the following places for group 5 vaccination. No appointment required: Mall Zona Centro , in San Rafael Abajo on Friday, July 16, 7:30 a.m. m. to 5 p. m., and on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, from 8 am to 5 pm, the week of July 19-23, hours are 7:30 am to 5 pm; Republic of Honduras School , on Friday, July 16, from 7:30 am to 5 pm and the week of July 19-23, from 7:30 am to 5 pm; Higuito community hall , Friday, July 16, from 7:30 am to 5 am and the week of July 19-23, hours are 7:30 am to 5 pm.

Pavas Health Area This area opened the following places to vaccinate the fifth group, walk-ins: Rohrmoser Lions Club on Friday, July 16, 8 am to 1 pm and the week of July 19-22, from 8 am to 6 pm and Friday, July 23, from 8 am at noon; Pavas Clinic Saturday, July 17, from 8 am at 12 noon, and 1 pm to 3 pm, the week of July 19-22, from 8 am to 6 pm, and Friday, July 23, from 8 am at 12 noon; Adipa July 19 to 22 and Friday, July 23; Carmen Lyra Library, the week of July 19-22, from 8 am to 6 pm and Friday, July 23, from 8 am at 12 noon.

The foregoing is not a complete list. We will be updating this list as more information becomes available.