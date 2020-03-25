While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and 19,000 deaths, Costa Rica is taking a whole series of extreme measures to stop this invisible enemy.

1. A restriction of vehicles between 10 pm and 5 am. Anyone who does not comply will be fined. Exempted are trucks delivering food and other necessary supplies, emergency vehicles and a defined list.

2. All beaches and public parks have been closed until further notice.

3. All churches and other religious temples were ordered closed, despite Ester Week being around the corner. This goes for all denominations.

4. No large gatherings like entertainment venues or soccer games will be permitted.

5. The closure all borders to tourists. American Airlines and others announced that they will not be flying here for the time being.

6. The closing of all bars, casinos and nightclubs.

7. Foreign residents cannot leave the country during the emergency, those who defy this ban will lose their residency as a result.

8. In conjunction with these measures, banks and supermarkets have special restricted hours for senior citizens, who are the most vulnerable.

That said, the U.S. is in a complete state of chaos trying to care for the ill and get medical supplies to its hospitals. Wartime measures have even been enacted to cope with this dire situation. Once again, the old adage proves to be true, especially when referring to the current pandemic and ensuing economic downturn, “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.” Indeed, small is better which is another advantage of living in a country like this.

I must commend the Costa Rican government for taking the appropriate action to stem this horrible scourge. Yes, we have been encouraged to practice social distancing and stay indoors, but I feel blessed to be living here and not in countries like the U.S. that have been so adversely affected. I only venture out of my home to walk for an hour and stock up on groceries. Since it is now the height of summer I regret not being able to spend more time outdoors to enjoy the fantastic weather here in the Central Valley.

As most people know Costa Rica’s Central Valley has one of the best year-round climates in the world. So, there is no need for air conditioning or heat in homes.

The good news is that when this crisis is over Costa Rica will once again be one of the world’s premier travel and retirement destinations.

If your travel plans or reservations have been delayed then just postpone your trip. Be sure to view the video below.

