The Health Minister, Dr. Daniel Salas, confirmed in the mid-day virtual briefing from Casa Presidencial, announced the country has 201 confirmed cases of the coronavirus covid-19.

The age range of the infected is between 2 and 87; 117 men and 84 women, of which 183 are Costa Rican and 18 foreigners.

There are cases throughout the country, concentrated in 39 cantons. Of those confirmed with covid-19, 194 are adults (of which 17 are seniors) and 7 minors.

Seven patients are in hospital, four of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

Eight people suspected of the virus are also hospitalized.

Vehicular restrictions

The Minister of Security, Michael Soto, confirmed that 274 traffic tickets were issued in the first night of the vehicular restrictions that apply countrywide, of 159 tickers were for a violation of the restriction and 115 for various other traffic offences.

“We would expect much less tonight, Wednesday,” Soto said.

The restrictions will continue nightly from 10 pm to 5 am until April 12, at which time it will be reassessed.

Soto reiterated that the restrictions apply “from border to border, from sea to sea.”

The minister said that what he wants is to restrict ordinary traffic, and “we do not intend to affect the productive, emergency or police sector.”