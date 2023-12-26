Tuesday 26 December 2023
The reversible lane in January 2024 on Ruta 27

National
Rico
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢519.74 BUY

¢526.18 SELL

23 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) and GlobalVia, the operator of the San Jose – Caldera highway, have announced the implementation of the reversible lane on the Ruta 27 every Sunday in January due to the school vacation period.

The MOPT justified the measure due to the increase in visitation to destinations such as Puntarenas and Guanacaste.

The reversible lane will cover all lanes of the Ruta 27, from Pozón (west of Orotina) to the toll crossing towards Ciudad Colón, heading to the capital. The measure, which will be applied between 2 pm and 6 pm, seeks to facilitate vehicle flow and reduce the risk of accidents.

The Policia de Transitot (Traffic Police) indicated that the closure of the highway to the Pacific coast will take place between 1 pm and 7pm, with an additional hour for the closing and opening processes of the operation, guaranteeing its execution safely.

During the operation, a maximum permitted speed of 60 km/h will be established, with temporary signage and speed controls by the traffic police.

For those heading towards Caldera, it is recommended to use alternative routes that will have a police presence, routes that nclude Ruta 3 through Atenas-Avocado-Orotina (old road to Jaco), Ruta 1 (Interamericana Norte) through San Ramon and Cambronero, and Ruta 239 through Ciudad Colón-Puriscal-San Pablo-Turrubares to Orotina.

