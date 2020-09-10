The end of an era: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will say goodbye in season 20

Q MAGAZINE – Everything comes to an end, even the Kardashians. The most famous sisters on television announced with regret on their social networks that their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians will no longer air after the 20th season.

Those who grew up watching the adventures of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Robert, Kylie, Kendall, their mother Kris, ex-husband Bruce (now Caitlyn Jenner) and all the couples in the family will say goodbye to an era of reality television when the final season to air in early 2021.

- payin the bills -

“It is with great regret that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,'” Kim shared on her Twitter account.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Her sisters also made the decision they made public. Thus, it was through their social media accounts, which they have used over the years to become influencers and share their stories with the public, which they took the opportunity to explain goodbye.

- paying the bills -

The sisters have become great fashion icons during their life on television, as well as constant figures in the media for their personal, love, family scandals and their eccentric lifestyles.

Variety magazine replied to a press release issued by E! with a farewell to the reality show.

“AND! has been the home and extended family of the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, showcasing the lives of this empowering family (…) Together with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments that the family so courageously shared by letting us into your daily life. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will wholeheartedly miss them, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras,” the statement said.

Love for Costa Rica

The Kardashians are fans of Costa Rica and they have made this clear on their social networks: every time a member of the clan mentions our country in their stories, the eyes of the world turn to look here again, which has generated a lot of positive publicity and free.

- paying the bills --

In January 2017 the family was in Costa Rica for the first time. On that occasion, the visit of the most famous clan on television was crazy, and it was almost the entire family that was on vacation on the Guanacaste beaches.

Scott, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Kris, Kendall, Kylie and even the children of the family, enjoyed the beauties of the country. In fact, that trip was part of the filming of one of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes.

More recently, the West Kardashian couple returned to the country in June 2019, on that occasion it was revealed in international media that Kim was on Tico soil because here she found spring water for the treatment she requires for her psoriasis.

After their visits to Costa Rica, the family has not stopped praising the beauties of the country and the good time they have had here. In fact, Kim once revealed that her daughter North says she wants to live here.

The Q articles on the Kardashians in Costa Rica: