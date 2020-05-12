The new vehicle restriction in Costa Rica in effect on May 16

This Monday, the authorities announced the relaxation of the vehicular restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, was emphatic that the vehicular restrictions will remain nationwide, and starting Saturday, May 16 to May 31.

Basically all the current restrictions and sanctions continue to apply until May 31, the only real change is ending later during weekdays, 10 pm instead of 7 pm.

Weekdays

- payin the bills -

Daytime restrictions apply from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm Monday to Friday based on the last digit of the license plate as follows:

1 & 2 on Mondays

3 & 4 on Tuesdays

5 & 6 on Wednesdays

7 & 8 on Thursdays

9 & 0 on Fridays

Nighttime restrictions from 10:00 pm to 5:00 pm apply to all vehicles, save for those exempted.

Weekends

The daytime restrictions on Saturdays and Sundays are from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm:

On Saturdays, only vehicles with plates ending in even numbers (0,2,4,6,8) cannot circulate

On Sundays, only vehicles with plates ending in even numbers odd numbers (1,3,5,7,9) cannot circulate

Nighttime restrictions from 7:00 pm to 5:00 pm apply to all vehicles, save for those exempted.

Public transport

Buses can operate at their regular scheduled hours, with the provision no standing passengers

Taxis can operate 24/7

- paying the bills -

The sanctions for violating the vehicular restrictions is a fine of ¢110,000 colones, six points on the driver’s license and seizure of license plates or vehicle.