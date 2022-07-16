The pandemic is far from over. Covid has not suddenly disappeared.

RICO’S DIGEST – “I am very concerned about the lack of focus on our position in Costa Rica regarding this,” wrote a reader on the lack of the current government’s inability to publish data regarding the pandemic, which is far from over.

To be fair, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) website was hacked. The last report on the number of infections, hospitalizations, deaths and more was published on May 30, the day before the hack, but the Ministry of Health.

Since, we have had nothing. Nada. Zilch. It’s as if covid has suddenly disappeared from the radar. Far from it.

In fact, a new “Tico variant” of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes covid-19) very different (genetically speaking) from the one we had in 2021, is circulating in the country. Read more: New ‘Tico variant’ of the coronavirus is confirmed in the southern zone

Now, before you blast me, that this is just part of my ongoing effort to keep the covid thing going, some have even accused me of being paid off by big pharma, the mafia (no, not the wiseguys), and basically all that part of the “big” cover up, I have to friends right now, battling covid.

The first had just returned from the United States, I saw him briefly a couple of days after his return, he was complaining of not feeling well. most likely the flu. He confirmed two days later he was positive. The second, with whom I have not had any contact for more than a week, is waiting for his test results as I write this piece.

Fortunately, the first has come out from the worst of it, but is still not fully back to normal; the second has mild symptoms. Both were vaccinated.

So, I will repeat, the pandemic is far from over.

Risking a backlash, I would be remiss to not share the following, an article on CNN.com on Why the omicron offshoot BA.5 is a big deal.

While we wait on health authorities in Costa Rica to get their act together, if you are 50 and older, “if you’ve not gotten a vaccine shot this year, go get one now. It could save your life”, said Dr. Ashish Jha, coordinator for the White House COVID-19 Response Team earlier this week.

The Caja continues with its vaccination program. In Costa Rica anyone over the age of 18 can get vaccinated. The lines are not long, in most cases, you just get there, provide your ID and vaccination record (if you have been vaccinated already). Get the shot. Go home.

Use this link for a vaccination point nearest you.

Also, don’t forget the essentials of washing your hands, and keeping a social distance whenever possible.

