Sunday 10 January 2021
type here...
Today Costa RicaPura VidaRedaqted

The real “Jurassic Park” in Costa Rica with 140 meter waterfalls

by Rico
174

QCOSTARICA – A waterfall of more than 140 meters and a canyon with giant stone walls decorate an area never before penetrated by humans.

Magnificent, so are the Rio Barroso waterfalls. Photo: Toros Canyoning Group

The Toros Canyoning group, experts in canyoning (a vertical sport with ropes focused on the exploration of ravines and canyons), fulfilled the dream of entering the heart of the Barranco del Río Barroso in Marsella de Venecia in San Carlos.

- Advertisement -

After years of approaches, Toros realized the dream of descending to the base of the giant waterfall and touring the canyon in its entirety, leaving through the “La Cueva” waterfall, downstream.

This waterfall is born in the fold of the old Volcán Viejo, in the Parque Nacional de Aguas Juan Castro Blanco (Juan Castro Blanco Waters National Park) in Alajuela.

In recent years, many national and foreign adventurers have undertaken to climb up the mighty Río Toro, climbing stones and crossing small rapids to try to reach the base of the great waterfall, but the journey comes to an end at a site known as “Cave”.

Here, the river walls close in a narrow canyon, where a 20-meter waterfall prevents further progress.

- Advertisement -

Every attempt to climb the sides has failed, and the base of the great waterfall has always remained out of reach, hidden in a deep canyon where the sun shines for only a few minutes a day, canyonists note.

Inside, they found a landscape like from another planet, with stone walls hundreds of meters high, a forest of giant “poor man’s umbrellas”, fast waters and 90 km/h winds.

The feat was not achieved overnight, but is the result of multiple expeditions over four years and the support provided by dozens of people.

The Grupo Unidad Ecos de San Carlos was the first to gain access by mountains to the head of the giant waterfall, and to carry heavy rescue ropes with which they made a first foray up the slopes of the dark ravine.

They did not touch the bottom of the canyon, but they witnessed the amazing eternal storm that the waterfall forms in its bowels when it collides with the rocks, and more importantly, they opened a viable path for future forays.

- Advertisement -

In the second instance, representatives of the Asociación de Desarrollo Marsella de Venecia supported the Toros Canyoning Group to carry out other inspection and outreach tours and, finally, international canyoners such as Félix Ossig-Bonanno (Australia), Fernando Fraire Tirado (Mexico) and Pablo Ruiz de Llanza (Spain) gave their support in the two tours in which they entered the bowels of the canyon.

Finally, the French manufacturer of climbing gear, caving gear, work-at-height equipment, PETZL, whose motto is “Access the inaccessible”, donated all the necessary equipment to enter such an inhospitable place.

“Being hung from an ultra-thin rope over a completely unexplored canyon, with the giant Barroso waterfall alongside making a deafening noise… No member of the group is going to deny having felt a certain level of fear,” said Scott Trescott of Toros.

For his part, Allan Brenes, a mountaineer and rescuer with extensive knowledge of the national geography, said that this has been the most incredible place he has been able to observe in all of Costa Rica.

The Toros team left the route equipped so that others can travel it. Of course, the route has an extremely high difficulty rating.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStudy: masks and vehicle restriction were the most effective against Covid-19 in CR
Next articleUnited Airlines opens two new routes to Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

199 Years of Independence!

(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado called on Tuesday, September 15, during the...
Read more

Tour Guide Suprised by Cougar In Corovado Beach

A tour guide was taken by surprise when an adult cougar...
Read more

MOST READ

End-of-year celebrations threaten to trigger COVID-19 infections and saturate hospitals

National

Transito seized more than 11,000 pairs of license plates from vehicles during the holidays

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Traffic Police (Policia de Transito) registered, up to Monday afternoon, January 4, the seizure of license plates of 11,025 vehicles that...
Trends

Swapping a Junk Car For an Environmentally Friendly One

Carter Maddox -
One of the worst feelings I get when driving is when I see an old coal plant in front of me. It’s usually an...
Health

Study: masks and vehicle restriction were the most effective against Covid-19 in CR

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - When implemented together, the mandatory use of masks and vehicle restriction were the most efficient measure to reduce hospitalizations for Covid-19, according...
Latin America

What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island?

Rico -
Q REPORTS - The Cuban government formally ended its dual currency system on Friday, January 1, devaluing its peso for the first time since...
Mobile Telephony

Costa Rica is the country with the most cell lines per inhabitant in the world

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is the country with the highest number of active cell lines per inhabitant in the world according to the most...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.