Sunday 10 January 2021
RedaqtedTravel

United Airlines opens two new routes to Costa Rica

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (lLIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, received this weekend two new routes from the United Airlines airline from two U.S. major cities, San Francisco (SFO)  and Los Angeles (LAX).

United Airlines airline inaugurates new routes to Liberia from the United States. KLM also returned from Amsterdam with four fllightsa a week, as did Delta Airlines from Los Angeles and WestJet from Calgary, Canada. Photo: ICT

The inaugural United Los Angeles – Liberia flight arrived on Friday at 3:37 pm, while on Saturday, at 8:17pm, arrived the flight that will connect northern California with Guanacaste.

In addition, back to Liberia are fights from KLM, on Tuesday, January 5, resuming it four flights weekly (Tuesday – Thursday – Friday – Sunday) from Amsterdam (AMS); on Saturday, January 9, Delta Airlines arrived from Los Angeles, West Jet made its debut from Calgary (YYC), Canada, and United Airlines from Chicago (ORD).

“In each of these flights comes hope for Costa Rica, whose economic recovery on the coasts and in rural areas is closely linked to tourism,” said Gustavo J. Segura, Rector Minister of Tourism.

César Jaramillo, General Manager of CORIPORT, the Liberia airport’s concessionaire and member of the international network VINCI Airports, expressed the effort they have put into alliance with the Government to gradually reactivate the operations of that port of entry.

“Starting 2021 with the announcement of two new United flights is a great achievement because it connects us directly with the cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles, considered strategic focuses for attracting tourism,” said César Jaramillo.

Receiving tourists at the Liberia airport in Guanacaste. Photo ICT

“Costa Rica and particularly Guanacaste is one of the preferred destinations for international tourists, so United Airlines celebrates the opening of new routes from two cities as important economically and touristically for the country as San Francisco and Los Angeles” emphasized Carlos Granados, United’s Manager for Costa Rica.

According to ICT studies, San Francisco and Los Angeles occupy the second and third place in the “top 3” of the large cities or metropolitan areas of the United States with the highest concentration of tourists interested in traveling to Costa Rica, “tourists with the profile we are looking for, love for nature, culture and sustainability,” according to a study by the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT).

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

