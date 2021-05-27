Thursday 27 May 2021
type here...
News

The spectacular ‘Super Red Moon’

by Q Costa Rica
1

QCOSTARICA – Lovers of astronomy had their eyes fixed on the sky in the Pacific this Wednesday to see an exceptional “Super Red Moon”, during a spectacular total lunar eclipse.

The first total lunar eclipse in two years coincided with the closest point to Earth in the lunar orbit, producing a spectacle that only occurs once a decade.

- Advertisement -

Anyone living between Australia and the Pacific coast of America could see a huge, bright, orange Moon if the sky was clear.

The event occurred between 11:11 AM and 11:25 AM GMT, late at night in Sydney and before dawn in Los Angeles, when the moon was completely covered by the sun’s shadow.

The moon darkened and colored red occurs when during the eclipse, the Earth intervenes between the Moon and the Sun and only rays of light reach the satellite that tangentially crossed the Earth’s atmosphere.

Unlike a solar eclipse, the lunar eclipse can be observed without danger to the eyes.

- Advertisement -

This eclipse was different because it occurred during a “Super Moon,” when the moon is 360,000 kilometers from Earth, the closest point in its elliptical orbit.

At that point the Moon can be seen 30% brighter and 14% larger than when it is further away, with a distance difference of about 50,000 km.

In Sydney, where the cold night left a clear view, people gathered in the harbor to catch a glimpse of the Moon as it appeared over the Opera.

Australian airline Qantas flew a special two-and-a-half hour flight, dubbed the “Super Moon Scenic Flight,” heading east across the Pacific to offer a spectacular view.

Lunar eclipses have not always been well received by humans throughout history. In many cultures lunar and solar eclipses were viewed as bad omens.

The Incas believed that an eclipse occurred when a jaguar ate the Moon. Some Aboriginal Australians believed that the phenomenon indicated that someone who was traveling was injured or killed.

- Advertisement -

In “King Lear” William Shakespeare warned that “eclipses of the Sun or Moon do not bode well for the gods for us.”

But so far there have been no apocalyptic consequences of these heavenly spectacles.

The next “Super Red Moon” will occur in 2033.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica expects to exceed one million vaccinated against covid-19 by the end of June
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Ortega wants for Nicaragua to join the “international space community”

TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega, seeks to place Nicaragua in the...
Read more

“Aterdecer” In Pozos de Santa Ana

These photos of Pozos de Santa Ana were posted on Instagram...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua: “The Truth is Under Assault”

National

Every 40 hours a street stalker is arrested in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Between January 1 and May 20 of this year (140 days), 84 people have been arrested for street sexual harassment. The figure is...
Health

Long lines and long waits for a massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Alajuelita

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Long lines and long waits was the norm this Monday, as dozens of residents of Alajuelita, who responded to the call of...
National

Caja-INS Agreement says goodbye to the ¢6 million SOA barrier

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Those injured in traffic accidents will no longer be moved from the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) - National Insurance Institute -...
HQ

“Stop kissing the chickens”, US health authorities recommend

Rico -
HQ -Faced with a rebound in salmonellosis cases in the United States, health authorities issued a curious recommendation: they asked citizens to stop kissing...
Vaccine

Costa Rica received the first direct shipment of vaccines Astra Zeneca

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Sunday (May 23) Costa Rica received 204,000 doses against Covid-19 directly from AstraZeneca. This, the twenty-second batch of vaccines received by Costa...
Health

Resorting to foreign doctors would be an option for Costa Rica’s fight against Covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Installing more beds in hospitals to face the Covid-19 emergency is not an option due to the lack of specialists, regardless of...
Health

522 people with covid-19 are hospitalized in Intensive Care

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 keeps public hospitals saturated. In the latest Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) report, as of Friday, May 21 at noon,...
HQ

Body of Canadian appears gagged and stabbed inside a mobile home in Puntarenas

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The body of a 41-year-old Canadian was found gagged and stabbed multiple times in a mobile home in El Roble, Puntarenas. The Organismo...
Trends

Why isn’t Costa Rica Listed as One of the World’s Top Casino Locations?

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is home to more than 40 casinos, and gambling is one of the top pastimes in the nation. Despite this, the Central...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.