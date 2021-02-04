Thursday 4 February 2021
type here...
Travel

The Three U.S. airlines that do not want to return to Nicaragua

by Q24N
0

TODAY NICARAGUA – While Copa Airlines decided to expand the number of flights in February to Managua, at least three US airlines continue to resist returning to Nicaragua.

US airlines, American, United, and Spirit, continue to postpone its restart of operations in Nicaragua; Delta said goodbye for good last year.

American and United Airlines both informed that they will no longer operate flights this month, as had been planned, and that it will tentatively be until March and April, respectively.

Spirit is the third U.S. airline that is reluctant to return. The Mexican airline, Aeromexico, also maintains the same policy.

- Advertisement -

Unlike the other two, Spirit, characterized by offering low-cost flights, does not even have a tentative date, which represents a blow to those who aspire to travel to the United States at an affordable price.

Spirit has already returned to several Central American countries, including Costa Rica and Guatemala.

American had planned to return to Nicaragua on February 11. The airline confirmed it is now March 4. Prior to the pandemic, American operated three daily flights between Managua and Miami and connections.

Similarly, United Airlines, which planned to return on February 11, now says it will do so until April 1. Prior to the pandemic, United operated daily flights between Managua and Houston.

- Advertisement -

For its part, Aeromexico has scheduled March 4, a date that already changed last month and moved from February to next month. Pre-pandemic the Mexican operated two daily flights between Managua and Mexico City.

Since June last year, the airlines have been changing their return dates and are usually tentative.

Since September last year, only the Colombian airline Avianca has been operating flights into and out of Nicaragua, despite its financial problems, as the airline is drowned by the fall in world tourism, the closure of airports and financial crisis dragging prior to the pandemic.

At the end of January, the Panamanian airline, Copa Airlines, announced the restart of operations.

Initially, it had been reported that starting February, it would offer a flight every Thursday, but according to the airline’s schedule, there are flights for February 4, 11,18,19,25, and 26.

The return of Copa partially solved the damages suffered by the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport (MGA) in January, after Conviasa ceased its Managua-Havana flight as of January 1.

- Advertisement -

The postponement of the restart of airline operations in Nicaragua is due to the measures and protocols adopted by the Ortega regime, demanding that the airlines send a list of their passengers with a negative result of the PCR tests to the Civil Aeronautics authorities and the Ministry of Health, and it also requires test results from the airline crew, the only one in the region.

To this is added that the costs to travel have increased excessively, due to the requirements of the PCR test, not only in Nicaragua but also in other destinations visited by Nicaraguans such as the United States. It is feared that the European Union will also impose this requirement.

In Nicaragua testing is only administered by the central government at a cost of US$150.

The Agusto C Sandino airport in Managua is a ghost town these days

Delta’s departure

While American, United and Spirit continue to delay their restart of operations, Delta has said goodbye for good.

On May 8, 2020, the US airline announced that it was leaving Nicaragua after 15 years of connecting Managua with the United States. Delta’s last flight with Nicaragua was on March 28, 2020, and it had a scheduled return date of May 3 and then it was postponed to June 13 of that year..

Then it surprised with the decision to withdraw from the country entirely when the Government had not yet imposed biosecurity measures against Covid-19.

Until American, United and Spirit resume operations in Nicaragua, passengers have no direct connection with the United States.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleNicaragua approves Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Nicaragua’s international airport with only one airline

TODAY NICARAGUA – The Augusto C. Sandino International Airport (MGA) suffered...
Read more

United Airlines opens two new routes to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (lLIR), in Liberia,...
Read more

MOST READ

WHO team visits Wuhan wet market to find COVID clues

News

Spanish family trapped in Costa Rica returns to their camper and says goodbye

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A Lego that shapes a spaceship, another a ship, and one more a fire truck, is the last thing Tao, Dhara and...
Trends

How 4 Places Around the World Celebrate Thanksgiving

Carter Maddox -
Thanksgiving Day provides us a great opportunity to express gratitude for everything we have in life. This is a national holiday on which people...
National

Taxi drivers to trade their “Maria” for “Batsë”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The next time you get into an official (red) taxi you may be surprised the driver will no longer have the “María”...
Health

11,838 people have already received the two doses of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, 11,838 people already have the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19, after having received the second dose of the Pfizer...
Consumer Aware

If you get called to tell you that your vaccine is ready, be careful! It may be a scam

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Posing as bank employees, announcing that you have won a prize and now even telling you that the call is from the...
News

Yokasta Valle successfully defended her World Title (Photos)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Yokasta Valle appealed to her good combination of hooks and uppercuts to retain her 105-pound belt by defeating Japan's Sana...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua approves Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s government said Wednesday that it had approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Sputnik V will be a powerful...
Lighter Side

Global income will hit the lowest wage scales the most

Q Costa Rica -
Global income will involve more people taxed and at higher rates, according to experts
Health

DiDi will donate trips to Costa Ricans over 58 to covid-19 vaccination centers

Rico -
QCOSTARIA - Need a free ride to your vaccination point? DiDi announced on Thursday that it will invest ¢300 million colones to donate trips...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.