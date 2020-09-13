COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,485 new cases; 13 deaths daily average for September

(QCOSTARICA) For Saturday, September 12, the Ministry of Health reported the highest number of cases for a day, 1,485, bringing the total infections to 55,454.

Of these, 20,928 (37.7%) have recovered, while 564 are in hospital (an increase of 30 new patients in 24 hours), of which 225 are in intensive care.

For Saturday, the number of deaths reported 7, four men and three women ranging in age from 36 to 88.

In the first 12 days of September, data from the Ministry of Health record an average of almost 13 daily deaths associated with the coronavirus.

Throughout these 191 days, Costa Rica registers a total of 590 deaths from COVID-19.

However, the bulk of deaths are concentrated in the last six weeks, in which the daily average number of deaths began to rise sharply.

