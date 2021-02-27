The Ultimate Guide to Moving to Costa Rica

Costa Rica is one of the world’s most desirable ex-pat locations and a retirement haven in Central America. The country is blessed with an exotic landscape and a rugged and rainforested terrain, with beautiful coastlines and a volcano.

This scenery is matched by a lifestyle that is free-spirited, positive, and pure, known as the Pura Vida (pure life). The easygoing manner and great hospitality make moving here incredibly enticing.

Costa Rica is a home away from home but amidst a tropical setting. Here is everything you need to know about moving to Costa Rica.

Who is Costa Rica Perfect For?

The lifestyle here is perfect for energetic ex-pats that love adventure. From riding water rapids and climbing volcanoes to surfing and exploring the tropical landscape, there is so much to do. Costa Ricans are friendly, and family is at the heart of the lifestyle here. But be prepared for the tropical climate and all that comes with such an abundant environment.

Prepare Yourself

Whoever you are and whatever your reason, moving to Costa Rica could be an exciting life change. Whether you are a student, retiree, or even digital nomad, many people have decided to make the move here. However, as pure as life may be, it is important that you are thoroughly prepared before making the step abroad. It is important to do your research. You will need to find out more about the country, learn about the ex-pat community, and understand the possibilities that are in store once you move.

Settling Down

If you have decided to settle down and retire here, take the time to make the move a success. Costa Rica is a magical place, so it is worth making the right decisions. Research, again, is thoroughly integral to a successful move. It is necessary to think about how to purchase property in Costa Rica. It is not as easy as just finding the ideal property. A lot goes into it. Therefore, reaching out to the experts who deal in Costa Rica real estate must be a priority.

You should also think about where to buy health care and how to manage your assets abroad. By making informed decisions about your retirement life, you can take control of how and where you spend this time. Be proud of where you have got to and make sure this is the right place for you.

Sort out Visas and Permits

For those who want to move to Costa Rica for work, you will have to assess the options of working abroad and its feasibility. In order to work legally in Costa Rica, you will need an employment visa and temporary residence permit.

It is necessary to learn more about Costa Rican immigration laws before entering the country. It is also worth thinking about other practicalities of a move abroad, including health care options and insurance policies.

Visit Costa Rica First

There is something undeniably exciting about moving close to the sun, sea, and sand, as well as the simple lifestyle. However, a key to making the right move is exploring your options and getting to know the country you want to move to.

Many people suggest visiting Costa Rica before settling here. This will make sure that you know you will be happy living and buying a home here. However, the stable democracy and peace-loving culture of the country make it a warm and welcome place to live.