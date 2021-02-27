50 years ago the San Carlos River was crossed by ferry and these were the rates

TODAY COSTA RICA – Before the Office of the Comptroller General (CGR), the rate agreed by the Municipality of the canton of San Carlos was raised, to charge for the “ferry-boat” service on the San Carlos River.

La Nación on February 26, 1971, published the rates for the river crossing:

Pigs, ¢1 each

Adult beef cattle, ¢2 each

Small beef cattle, ¢1 each

Horseback animal, ¢2 each

Automobiles, rural vehicles, minibuses & pick-up, ¢5 each

Loaded pick-up loaded or rural vehicle with a trailer, ¢10 each

Buses without passengers ¢ 10 each

Trucks with cargo ¢ 25 each

rucks without cargo ¢ 10 each

Livestock and industrial fair in Pérez Zeledón

- Advertisement -

“Due to broad changes in progress, the canton of Pérez Zeledón is advancing,” said the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) yesterday, when declaring the third Agricultural, Livestock and Industrial Exhibition of the Canton of Pérez Zeledón and the southern zone,” La Nación reported on 26 February 1971.

Minister Batalla praised the efforts of the ranchers for the construction of a permanent exhibition field, which from now on will stand as a symbol of progress.

The official opening ceremonies of the third Agricultural, Livestock and Industrial Exhibition that was held in the town of San Isidro de El General and for the entire southern area, began yesterday at 9:45 am with a parade that ended in the exhibition ground at 11 am, after traveling 5 kilometers in which the main authorities of the canton participated.

- Advertisement -

Horsemen, floats, fire brigade, Red Cross, boy scouts and other civic and communal entities, in addition to the philharmonic, also joined.

From early in the morning people began to visit the exhibition field where the livestock “stands” are located, with 305 animals; agricultural products and different industries in the region.