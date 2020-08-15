What can and cannot be open this Mother’s Day weekend

(QCOSTARICA) Today is Día de la Madre (Mother’s Day) in Costa Rica. It can be said it is the mother of all holidays. A day that often means a large family celebration, a special lunch or dinner, a showering of gifts for mothers, grandmothers and wives.

But we are in times of pandemic. So, this Mother’s Day is unlike any other Mother’s Day in Costa Rica.

Traditionally, the is celebrated on the day it falls. This year, due to the pandemic, the legal holiday (day off work) is on Monday, August 17.

But that is not the only difference this year. the coronavirus has forced on us changes never imagined.

To contain the spread of the contagion, for this Mother’s day (August 15 and 16), in orange alert areas (practically the entire Greater Metropolitan Area or GAM, the area with the largest population and malls) retail stores in general, restaurants, department stores, and beauty salons, among others, must remain closed.

Open are supermarkets, suppliers, grocery stores and mini-supermarkets, puplerias (corner stores) restricted to only be able to sell food, drinks, groceries, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and basic needs and with a maximum capacity of 50%. Stores like Pricesmart and Walmart, for example, have to block off all areas that are not related to the essentials.

Only allowed open under the non-attendance modality of the public: Home delivery services, the self-service; and take-out food (customers must remain inside the vehicle); and all those other establishments that do not provide attendance to the public in person (productive activities, industries, free zones, among others).

It is important to clarify that Monday, August 17, a legal holiday, functions as a weekday where restaurants, shops, beauty salons, barbershops and beauty salons can operate with a capacity of 50%, and supermarkets can enable the sale of all their products. These rules remain until Friday, August 21, in the closure phase in orange alert cantons

More: The Vehicular Restrictions for August 15 and 16

Again, the above is only for areas under ORANGE alert. Life in all other areas continues under COVID normal.

To all mothers, grandmothers, aunts, wives, sisters – all women – the Q wishes you a very warm and happy Mother’s Day!