This week the farmer’s fairs will be held Wednesday and Sunday

QCOSTARICA – If you regularly visit the Farmer’s Fair (Feria) in your community, take note that this week, being Semana Santa, there may have a change in the day they are held.

In general, in communities where the “feria” is held on Friday or Saturday, the day was moved to Wednesday; The ferias normally held on Sundays will be on Sunday as usual.

- Advertisement -

Check with your local “ferias” board of the Junta Nacional de Ferias Facebook page.

For example, the ferias this Sunday:

Junta Nacional de Ferias reports that according to the most recent CNP study, most fruits and vegetables had a decrease in price this week.

According to the CNP study, most meats, both beef, pork and chicken also had decreases in prices in recent days.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Facebook



Related