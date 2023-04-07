Friday 7 April 2023
This week the farmer’s fairs will be held Wednesday and Sunday

Ferias are held every week across the country

By Rico
The cost of the food basket rose ¢3,000 for each member of the family in the last month
Dollar Exchange

¢537.03 Buy

¢544.00 Sell

06 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

QCOSTARICA – If you regularly visit the Farmer’s Fair (Feria) in your community, take note that this week, being Semana Santa, there may have a change in the day they are held.

In general, in communities where the “feria” is held on Friday or Saturday, the day was moved to Wednesday; The ferias normally held on Sundays will be on Sunday as usual.

Check with your local “ferias” board of the Junta Nacional de Ferias Facebook page.

For example, the ferias this Sunday:

Junta Nacional de Ferias reports that according to the most recent CNP study, most fruits and vegetables had a decrease in price this week.

According to the CNP study, most meats, both beef, pork and chicken also had decreases in prices in recent days.

 

