Dollar exchange rate at its lowest of the year

QCOSTARICA – Like a sinking rock in muddy water, the dollar exchange rate is at its lowest of the year.

On Wednesday, April 5, the last day before next week when the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) reopens for business, the reference rate for sale is set at ¢537.03, while the buy is at ¢544.00

Every day, from Tuesday to Saturday, the BCCR sets a reference rate based on the buying and selling of foreign currency in local money markets.

The entry of US$1.5 billion dollars from Eurobonds (Eurobonos) and the increase in tourism are among the reasons the US dollar exchange keeps tanking in Costa Rica.

The productive sector, as the tourism sector, continue to express concern that could lead to layoffs.

In January, the BCCR asked the population and economic sectors for “tranquility” due to the downward behavior of the dollar exchange rate.

