Saturday 1 May 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Those aged 30 to 34 are the peak of active cases for COVID-19

by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health released the report on the epidemiological situation facing the country, where it is alarmingly evident that it is people between 30 and 34 years of age who are at the peak of daily infections with COVID-19.

As of Friday, April 30 (the latest report), the Ministry of Health reports a total of 44,751 active cases, with an age range of 0 to 104 (the average 37.8 years old), of which 5,424 are of people aged 30 to 34.

Another age group that increased considerably is between 25 to 29 years old, 5,067 of the current active cases. Likewise, people between 35 and 39 years old, register 4,954 active infections.

This indicates that as the pandemic wave hits Costa Rica, people between the age of 25 and 39 are the hardest hit in terms of the current transmission of the virus.

Following this group, people between 20 to 24 years old have 4,158 active cases and people between 40 to 44 years old have 4,133.

This panorama has been previously indicated by the health authorities, which assure that the rebound in cases in this population is due to the fact that sanitary measures are being ignored.

Due to this increase in cases in young people and adding the hospital collapse that is reported in the country, the president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), Román Macaya, called for people to adopt the current measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We need each person in their family, at work, in public spaces, to abide by the measures to avoid contagion such as hand washing, physical distancing, the use of a mask, and outings that are only necessary and motivate other people to do it too,” said Macaya.

This past week has broken the record of daily infection almost every day, holding the record is Thursday, April 29, with 2,781 new infections; on Friday, April 30, we saw the second-highest of daily infections, 2,609; and on Wednesday, April 28, 2,434.

 

