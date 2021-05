Photo by digitaltravelcouple, “In Puerto Viejo we were located on the sunrise side of Costa Rica so we watched (sic) as many sunrises as possible. Currently we’re inland exploring the amazing volcanos and impressive waterfalls of Costa Rica. It’s much colder up in the mountains so we’re looking forward to be back with our feet in the soft sand! But first we’re going to enjoy two more volcanos and many more waterfalls and nature parks”.

- Advertisement -

See more on Instagram.