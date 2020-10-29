NewsTravel

Tico surf ready to receive tourists from all over the world and reactivate the economy

Boasting kilometers of white sand beaches and unrivaled waves, Costa Rica is a world-class destination for surfing.

by Rico
1

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s opening of the air border to the world in a few days, on November 1, is a great relief for the more than 400 surf schools and instructors in the country.

One of the three famous Playa Hermosa beaches in Costa Rica. Photo Laurent Masurel / Magicseaweed.com

A significant number of travelers choose Costa Rica to learn to surf or as a training camp, thanks to its unique conditions in the world, such as the excellent quality of the waves, warm waters and the great tourist infrastructure of the country.

- Advertisement -

More: Costa Rica only asks for these 2 requirements to enter by air

That is the sentiment of  Randall Chávez, president of the Surfing Federation of Costa Rica,  who indicated that this sporting discipline is ready to receive tourists from all over the world in the different beaches of the country suitable for sports.

The Minister of Sports, Hernán Solano, indicated that this is an opportunity to generate activities in the coastal areas of the country with the purpose of bringing employment and, in addition, “an alternative for Costa Rican and foreign citizens to practice sports, and emotional exercise, in such a complicated year”.

“We have on our coasts the strength for an economic reactivation, by being able to offer world sports tourism a unique experience, with protocols and a health system that guarantee their safety during their time on national soil,” added the minister.

- Advertisement -

According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), 17% of tourists who visited the country by air between 2017-2019 practiced surfing as part of the activities carried out during their stay, and 72% arrived for the sun and beach.

Playa Ostional. Photo Johann CL. / Magicseaweed.com

These data reveal the positioning of Costa Rica as a destination suitable for surfing, with internationally recognized beaches, such as Ollie’s Point, Witch’s Rock (made famous in the movie Endless Summer 2), Salsa Brava (site of many national surf contests), and Little Hawaii, among many others.

On average, “surfers” stay for 17 days and spend $122 per day.

“Thanks to consistent, high-quality waves and a variety of breaks, Costa Rica has been one of the world’s top surfing destinations for decades,” writes International Living

Where to go surfing in Costa Rica

- Advertisement -

Surfing in Costa Rica can be broken into four areas:

  • The Carribean Coast (Limón Province)
  • The North Pacific (Guanacaste – Nicoya Peninsula)
  • The Central Pacific (Puntarenas)
  • The South Pacific (Puntarenas)

In terms of the weather, the most pleasant months for surfing are between December and April. However, the best surfing conditions can be found between May and November.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMinimum wages in the private sector will increase by ¢300 for every ¢100,000 as of January 1
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica extens hours on beaches

Redaqted Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Sun and beach tourism is the cornerstone of our...
Read more

Municipality installs distancing posts on Jacó beach to receive tourists

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Municipality of Garabito, which takes in the popular tourist...
Read more

MOST READ

Politics

Congress approves reduction in 2021 Marchamo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As had been expected, Congress approved on Tuesday night the bill to reduce the property tax of vehicles of the 2021 Marchamo. By...
Read more
Redaqted

Avianca reopens travel to Central and South America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Avianca, the Colombian airline, announced that it will resume its operations to Costa Rica with options for travel to Central and South...
News

Passage at the southern border blocked again

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The protests and blockades did not occur Wednesday, however, Costa Rican tuckers closed again, at around 5:00 pm transit through the border...
Trends

Costa Rica Will Soon Be Back Open to U.S. Citizens

Carter Maddox -
The outbreak of the novel virus COVID-19 has resulted in more than one million Americans applying for job seeker benefits. While some are scrambling...
Economy

Panama obtains credit at 2.2%; Costa Rica however at 8.3%

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The realities of having bad credit. While the government of Panama got foreign investors to lend it US$1.25 billion in September at...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases and 30 deaths for Sunday and Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The report Monday by the Ministry of Health detailed 1,372 new cases for 48 hours from Saturday to Monday, for a total...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.