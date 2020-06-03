Wednesday, 3 June 2020
DONATE
Front PageNews

Chang started his plasma engine and will start key tests starting next week.

As part of the launch of SpaceX, the Costa Rican scientist confirmed that starting next Monday they will start a series of tests to check the heat stability of the plasma engine being developed in Costa Rica

by Rico
170
Front Page Chang started his plasma engine and will start key tests starting next...

As part of the launch of SpaceX, the Costa Rican scientist confirmed that starting next Monday they will start a series of tests to check the heat stability of the plasma engine being developed in Costa Rica

Modified date:

Costa Rican scientist and former NASA astronaut, Franklin Chang, confirmed that last Wednesday the plasma engine being developed in Costa Rica was started for the first time so far this year.

A solar powered lunar tug concept using two VASIMR® engines.

This confirms that we are ready to start with a series of necessary tests before taking the engine into space.

- payin the bills -

“Last Wednesday, when the first launch attempt was to be made (of the SpaceX), in our laboratory (in Guanacaste) we fired the plasma engine for the first time this year. We were in the process of updating, adjusting and changes to the design. It had not been lit until then, and it fired perfectly,” confirmed Chang.

“Starting next Monday we start a high-powered firing campaign to reach 100 kilowatts, which is what NASA is waiting for, and once that testing phase is finished, a second phase begins to build an engine that can fly in space,” explained Chang.

The former astronaut’s expectation is that the engine is ready to be tested in space in three years. “We could be living this same moment that we are living today (with the launch of SpaceX), but with the plasma engine, around the year 2024 or early 2025.”

More: Costa Rica Developed Plasma Engine Could Reach Mars in 39 Days

- paying the bills -

Chang also confirmed that initially, the vision they have with the plasma engine is to offer cargo transportation services in the vicinity of the Earth and the Moon and that the missions to Mars will come later.

According to the AdAstra’s website, “The Variable Specific Impulse Magnetoplasma Rocket (VASIMR®) engine is a new type of electric thruster with many unique advantages. In a VASIMR® engine, gas such as argon, xenon, or hydrogen is injected into a tube surrounded by a magnet and a series of two radio wave (RF) couplers The couplers turn cold gas into superheated plasma and the rocket’s magnetic nozzle converts the plasma thermal motion into a directed jet.”

 

Previous articleUp to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors
Next articleTight restrictions in cantons bordering Nicaragua try to contain migrants
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tight restrictions in cantons bordering Nicaragua try to contain migrants

Health Rico -
On Tuesday, the Minister of Security, Micheal Soto, announced tight restrictions...
Read more

Up to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors

Health Rico -
Legislators on Tuesday approved in first debate a bill that will...
Read more

MOST READ

Photos of Costa Rica

Getting to Monteverde in 1960

Rico -
Posted by Paul Rockwell on Facebook, Foots Antiguas de Costa Rica
Read more
Politics

President Alvarado announces cabinet shakeup

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvaradothis Thursday announced changes in the ministers of Finance, Communication, and Science and Technology: Rodrigo Chaves, Luis Adrián Salazar and Nancy...
San Jose

2020 Light Festival Suspended; Zapote in Doubt

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) San Jose mayor, Johnny Araya, this Thursday morning, announced the cancelation of the traditional year-end Festival de la Luz (Light Festival), held every...
Climate

Yellow alert in Guanacaste and Green alert other parts of the country

Q Costa Rica -
The atmospheric instability presented in recent days has generated significant accumulated rainfall, especially along the Pacific, Central Valley and some sectors of the North...
Health

Restaurants and hotels among re-opening effective today

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting today, Monday, June 1 and until June 19, new "extensions" for commercial activities apply; that is while maintaining measures of social distancing...
Venezuela

Shortages and More Controls: Maduro Announces Gasoline Price Hike

Q24N -
The Chavista regime subsidized gasoline for decades and simultaneously destroyed the oil industry. Now, Venezuela is facing unprecedented shortages, and Nicolás Maduro’s regime has...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA