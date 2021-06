QCOSTARICA – For years, Tilarán has seen the transit of tourists heading towards Lake Arenal, the homonymous volcano and La Fortuna or towards Monteverde.

At the end of the 1970s, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) started studying wind. Today, the country has 18 wind farms, 16 of which are in Guanacaste, of which nine are in Tilaran.

Photo credit: https://www.facebook.com/joaquinmurillophotography