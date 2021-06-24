Thursday 24 June 2021
Today 50 years ago: Costa Rica and Panama entered into conflict over air routes

by Q Costa Rica
16

TODAY COSTA RICA – Original text published in La Nacion on June 23, 1971 – A conflict over air routes, has been unleashed between the Panamanian Aviation Company (COPA) and Costa Rican Airlines (LACSA).

LACSA, the Costa Rican airline. OPhoto La Nacion archive photo

The Costa Rican airline, on the occasion of having acquired another jet plane, wanted to expand its operations towards South America and for that purpose requested from Panama permission to operate four flights a week, two with its own airplane and two with airplane rented from the Venezuelan airline Viasa.

Although COPA has all the freedoms in our country for its operations, in Panama it has requested the Board of Aviation from its country that the right to LACSA not be granted, because it would mean “deep losses” for them.

Both LACSA and the travel agencies and the Government of Costa Rica have already intervened so that this right is granted to the national airline with a character of reciprocity, but the denial by COPA remains, so serious that a conflict was created.

In other news:

Tico Carlos Chacón highlighted in the United States

Carlos Chacón is another of the (national) artists who gradually opened the field in the United States. Some time ago he traveled to the great northern nation where he acts with singular success.

Carlos Chacón. La Nacion archive photo

He has participated in Black Bart’s programs, in Princeton; at The Satellite (Lounge) in Fort Dix and other places where figures such as Tom Jones, Johnny Cash, Andy Williams, April Steven, etc, are featured.

He was hired to play at the American Field Service convention in Atlantic City the next September, where students from all over the American continent will attend.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

